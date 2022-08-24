Cloud Range Introduces Cognitive Assessment to Improve Cybersecurity Hiring

Unique RightTrakTM Cyber Aptitude Assessment addresses the cyber skills shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybercareer—Cloud Range today introduced a cognitive assessment to help security and HR leaders optimize the cybersecurity hiring process and make the right hiring choice.

The Cloud Range RightTrakTM Cyber Aptitude Assessment is the only metric-based assessment with different cognitive components that identify an individual’s cognitive aptitude for a career in cybersecurity. It matches their innate talents and abilities with their optimal cyber work role.

“Unfortunately, security leaders and HR professionals are challenged by finding the right cybersecurity talent, which leads to them having to grow their own. Cyber roles are not one-size-fits-all. For example, a SOC analyst and a pen tester use very different parts of the brain,” said Cloud Range CEO Debbie Gordon. “The Cloud Range RightTrak Cyber Aptitude Assessment has 97% accuracy in predicting job performance, which helps security leaders and HR make the best hiring decisions.”

There is a cybersecurity workforce gap of more than 2.72 million positions, according to the (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study. ISACA found that 63% of organizations have unfilled cybersecurity position. Organizations are working to quickly fill cybersecurity roles – both by hiring new employees or transitioning current employees from IT or other departments.

In its 2021 Global Security and Risk Management Governance Survey, Gartner® found that most organizations cited “not being able to find the required skills, competence or experience” as the reasons why organizations are struggling to hire cybersecurity professionals. However, “organizations facing this challenge can no longer justify using the ‘shortage’ as an excuse in the struggle to find talent. While Gartner reports validate a skills shortage, there are many alternative mechanisms to fill this gap,” write Richard Addiscott, senior director analyst at Gartner, and Sam Olyaei, vice president and team manager at Gartner. “Leaders that continue to focus on hiring should consider shifting to a competency-based assessment of emerging security leadership candidates rather than focusing purely on skills and/or experience.”

RightTrak’s results provide a thorough evaluation of a job candidate’s natural abilities with personalized insights. The final metric-based report also includes scores that predict how the individual will succeed in different areas of cybersecurity such as ethical hacking, cyber defense, development and design, and analysis and forensics.

Because RightTrak is looking at cognitive abilities rather than cybersecurity knowledge or skills, it is user-friendly and accessible to all age ranges and experience levels. The assessment is ideal for organizations hiring new cyber professionals, transitioning employees from IT/tech roles to cybersecurity, or outlining training programs and career tracks for cybersecurity team members. RightTrak Cyber Aptitude Assessments will also benefit state workforce development programs, higher education institutions, and other organizations that want to help create a strong cyber workforce.

RightTrak Cyber Aptitude Assessments support Cloud Range’s commitment to closing the cyber skills gap and improving cybersecurity knowledge, skills, and capabilities throughout the Cyber Learner Lifecycle.

Learn more about RightTrak and Cloud Range’s other solutions at cloudrangecyber.com.

Gartner, Emerging Cybersecurity Leaders Are Needed Now to Sustain Security Program Effectiveness, 11 November 2021.



Disclaimer:



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Cloud Range

Cloud Range is a pioneer in cybersecurity simulation training, providing the first-ever full-service, customizable cyberattack simulation training solution in the world. Used by enterprise SOC and incident response teams, managed security service providers (MSSPs), governments, higher education institutions, utilities, critical infrastructure, and many other industries, Cloud Range enables organizations to accelerate the cyber defense skills of their cybersecurity professionals using its proprietary simulation training and assessment platform. Customers can train security teams, assess candidates, onboard new hires, and improve cybersecurity team skills, significantly reducing cyber risk. Cloud Range won the CISO Choice Award for security education and training, is a TAG Cyber 2022 Distinguished Vendor, and is on Cybercrime Magazine’s list of the Hot Cybersecurity Companies to Watch. Learn more at cloudrangecyber.com.

