CLO Virtual Fashion Launches Global Community for Fashion Creators

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3ddesign–CLO Virtual Fashion, the world leader in 3D garment simulation technology, has officially launched its global community for fashion creators: CLO-SET Connect. CLO-SET Connect is the first-ever global community for fashion creators to empower their digital assets through an open marketplace, portfolio management tools, and networking solutions.





Through CLO-SET Connect, creators are able to showcase their ideas and empower their designs by building their own 3D content portfolio. This allows creators to connect with each other, network, collaborate and present their works through the 3D viewer within CLO-SET Connect’s platform.

CLO-SET Connect’s virtual open marketplace gives users the ability to purchase all vital components for 3D garment making. The marketplace seeks to provide designers an intuitive one-stop destination for all assets needed in order to create true-to-life 3D garments. Moreover, the marketplace creates a network for vendors and creators in the industry to showcase and sell their products and creations. Close to 100 renowned fabric companies and fashion subsidiary material companies, such as Swatchon and Chargeurs, have entered CLO-SET Connect as vendors, providing their digital assets to creators and brands alike. Currently over 1,500 virtual fabrics and 3D garment components are sold via CLO-SET Connect.

Since its inception, CLO Virtual Fashion has been leading the market by digitally merging, consolidating, and converging all components relating to garments through its state of the art 3D Cloth Simulation Algorithm. With CLO-SET Connect, creators will be able to showcase, connect and collaborate like never before while having access to all of the components needed for 3D garment development.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is a multinational technology company founded in 2009. With more than 15 years of research and development in garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion is leading the market by digitally merging, consolidating, and converging all components related to digital garments through its state of the art 3D Cloth Simulation Algorithm. From 3D garment design software, digital asset management and design development collaborative platform, to consumer facing services such as virtual fitting on e-commerce, all of CLO Virtual Fashion’s products and services are interconnected to provide clients and users with a more consolidated experience. Their products include CLO, 3D design software for apparel designers and brands, Marvelous Designer, 3D design software for character artists at gaming and animation companies, CLO-SET, communications and archiving platform for virtual garments, and CLO-SET Connect, global community for fashion creators and open marketplace. CLO Virtual Fashion is a global company with offices in New York, Munich, Los Angeles, Madrid, Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangalore, and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.clovirtualfashion.com

Contacts

Trinity Griffin



US Marketing Specialist



CLO Virtual Fashion



+1 646 653-9323



trinity@clo3d.com

Natascha Mainz



EU Marketing Specialist



CLO Virtual Fashion



+49 89 95457319



natascha@clo3d.com