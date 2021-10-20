Home Business Wire Climate Action and Tech Shifts to Be Main Focus of the Travel...
Business Wire

Climate Action and Tech Shifts to Be Main Focus of the Travel Industry

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClimateEmergency–Global market research company Euromonitor International will launch a new travel report on 3 Nov. at WTM London 2021.

The report, “Travel Rewired: Innovation Strategies for a Resilient Recovery,” details four core pillars of innovation in the travel industry – digital, sustainable, safe and people-centric – then pinpoints contradictions between consumer and business priorities.

With the climate emergency, rise in social inequality and technological shifts, as well as the ongoing pandemic, the travel industry faces immense challenges where business actions and consumer demands are mismatched.

In Europe, 57% of travel businesses stated their engagement with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals but only 46% are taking climate action. In Asia, 65% of consumers want to have a positive impact on the environment; however, only 29% of businesses are investing in developing sustainable products to support this goal, according to Euromonitor’s survey data.

In the Americas, 67% of businesses rate mobile check-in as an important feature for their customers but only 31% actually offer a mobile app service.

“As the world learns to live with COVID-19, pent-up travel demand will be fully unleashed,” said Caroline Bremner, head of travel research at Euromonitor International. “Businesses must align their actions with consumer demand in an effort to achieve a sustainable travel recovery.”

Bremner will also virtually present these insights at WTM London 2021 on 3 Nov. Register to receive the full report.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International is the world’s leading provider for global business intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have more than 40 years of experience publishing international market reports, business reference books and online databases on consumer markets.

Contacts

Carol Li

Senior Communications Executive – Euromonitor International

Tel: +44 20 8175 7847

Carol.li@euromonitor.com

Articoli correlati

Sangfor Launches Managed Cloud Services for Your Personalization of Digital Infrastructure

Business Wire Business Wire -
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Managed cloud services are proven to provide the best digital infrastructure and platform, while allowing IT administrators...
Continua a leggere

Vonage Adds Conversational Commerce Solution to its Product Portfolio with Acquisition of Jumper.ai

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition Complements Vonage Communications APIs with Packaged AI-enabled Social Messaging and Conversational Commerce Offering HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a...
Continua a leggere

Perion Launches SORT™, a Moonshot Privacy-First Solution that Proves Cookieless Technology Can Outperform Alternatives

Business Wire Business Wire -
Results overwhelmingly exceeded cookie performance; awarded with Neutronian’s Cookieless Certification, the proprietary, patent pending technology is the first technological...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
intelligenza artificiale pixabay

Come l’Intelligenza Artificiale può aumentare il coinvolgimento dei clienti

Digitale