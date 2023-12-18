Client-Centric Embedded Payments Company, Wind River Financial, Unveils New Branding Initiative

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wind River Financial, a multi-generational, family-owned business, announced its new strategic rebranding to Wind River Payments. This initiative marks a significant milestone as the company embarks on its 25th anniversary serving the payments industry. The new Wind River Payments brand reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, growth, and meeting the evolving needs of merchants and SaaS providers alike.





The rebranding decision was driven by a desire to better align the company’s identity with its focus, vision, and strides to change the dynamics of an industry that continues to grow more distant from its customers and partners. Not only does the new branding capture the essence of Wind River’s dedication to delivering exceptional payments products and services, it signifies its readiness to embrace future opportunities and challenges.

Wind River President Tyler Kattre, expressed enthusiasm for the rebranding initiative, stating, “Our decision to rebrand our company reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing innovation and a fresh approach to embedded payments and merchant services. We believe that Wind River Payments better represents our mission and strengthens our identity in the marketplace.”

Coinciding with its rebranding is the launch of a new company website, windriverpayments.com. The new website features a clean, modern design, simplified navigation, and enhanced functionality, such as a design-your-own payments program tool, Payments, Your Way. This interactive tool allows merchants and SaaS providers to custom design their payments program by selecting their own features, functionality, payment channels, and customer support methods.

Co-Founder Matt Uselman stated, “There have been a lot of changes this year with our rebranding and the launch of our new website. One thing that will remain is our pledge to deliver the same high-quality products and services our customers deserve and have come to expect from our company.”

About Wind River Payments

Wind River Payments is a family-owned embedded payments and merchant services provider in Madison, Wisconsin. Since 1999, Wind River has brought its unique, After the Handshake commitment to make payments simple, secure, and cost effective for thousands of customers and software partners nationwide. A key area of specialty is working with SaaS providers to not only embed payment acceptance in their platforms but to strategically help them grow their software sales and leverage payments as a key differentiator. For more information, visit www.windriverpayments.com

Contacts

Vicki James



608.661.0623



vjames@windriverpayments.com

Jason Disbrow



608.442.6819



jdisbrow@windriverpayments.com