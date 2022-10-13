ClickStream Subsidiary HeyPal™ Social Language Learning Average App Engagement Time Hits 13m 42s

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CLIS #clickstream—ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK: CLIS) a technology company focused on developing platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces updated in-app performance metrics for its subsidiary company HeyPal™, a social language learning app.

HeyPal™ has experienced growth in the Average Engagement Time (the measurement of how long users spend per session); users now use the app on average 12 minutes and 57 seconds. iPhone users recorded the longest average time of 13 minutes and 42 seconds on the app.

The increase is a direct result of the V2 update from Q1’22, which included features such as:



PenPal™: Matching users with study buddies.



Predictive Texting: Automatic language translations among new friends.



“Paid Subscriptions: (“Basic” and “Premium”) that offer users more new connections, direct messaging and matching.

Jonathan Maxim, CEO of HeyPal, states, “After nearly six months of development, we’re thrilled to see user adoption of the updates. User feedback has shown users are excited about the features. We have a few more exciting features in the pipeline, including Groups, Community Moderators, Cryptocurrency Integrations and Rewards.”

