ClickStream Subsidiary HeyPal™ Social Language Learning App Paid Subscriptions Hits 5% In-App Purchase Rate

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CLIS #clickstream—ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK: CLIS) announces updated performance metrics for its subsidiary company, Nebula Software Corp. and its flagship social language learning app, HeyPal™.

HeyPal’s Premium subscriptions year-to-date has reached 656 subscribers, representing a 5% in-app purchase rate (IAP) of iOS and Android users, which is above the industry average of 2-3%.

HeyPal Premium learning and connecting tools continue to see rapid adoption as users match with study buddies, and leverage Predictive Texting in other languages to kickstart conversations among new friends.

Jonathan Maxim, CEO of HeyPal, states, “We’re excited to see people engaging with the new Premium Features. While things are still early, and the platform isn’t scaled to where we see it as possible, it shows promise in terms of adoption and usability. We’re reviewing usability and relevance data every day and eagerly optimizing features to better serve our wonderful group of HeyPal users.”

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and platforms that disrupt conventional industries. ClickStream currently operates WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey’s Animal Kingdom™ respectively.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

