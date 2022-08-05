Click Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, today announced that Randall Stanicky, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference, which will be held August 8-11, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program has recently entered a pivotal, fully remote, randomized, controlled trial on the Verily platform for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in up to 360 adults. Click is progressing a broad pipeline of Digital Therapeutics™ across a variety of high-burden therapeutic areas, including MDD, Schizophrenia, Migraine, Chronic Pain, Atopic Dermatitis, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Obesity and more. For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.

