Cleveland Metropolitan School District Strengthens School Nutrition Operations With LINQ

District enhances nutrition operations through improved visibility and coordination

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland Metropolitan School District strengthened day-to-day school nutrition operations after implementing LINQ School Nutrition, a purpose-built system designed to support K-12 meal programs.

Serving more than 33,000 students, the district previously relied on a mix of disconnected tools, including manual and paper-based processes, to manage menus, reporting, and direct certification. These limitations made it difficult for teams to access timely information, keep pace with compliance requirements, and respond quickly to operational needs across schools.

With LINQ School Nutrition in place, menu management, reporting, and ordering are now handled through a single system. School and district teams have faster access to critical information, including real-time direct certification data that previously required time-intensive manual tracking. The visibility supports more consistent reporting and helps teams address issues as they arise, rather than after the fact.

The change has reduced administrative workload for cafeteria managers and district staff, allowing more time to focus on meal service and student needs. During implementation, LINQ supported the district through a distributor transition, integrating ordering workflows to minimize disruption and keep school-level operations running smoothly.

These improvements support stronger planning, clearer oversight, and more efficient use of nutrition program resources, helping teams spend less time on paperwork and more time serving students.

LINQ continues supporting districts nationwide through products like LINQ School Nutrition, which are built to help school nutrition teams manage complexity with greater confidence and consistency.

For more information, visit www.linq.com/solutions/nutrition-leaders.

