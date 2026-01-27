CLEAResult Expands Chicago-Area Presence to Strengthen Midwest Delivery and Support Illinois Clean Energy Growth

Expanded local footprint reinforces commitment to Illinois utilities, partners, and clean energy goals

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAResult, North America’s leading provider of demand side management, energy efficiency, and energy transition solutions, announced the expansion of its Chicago-area presence with a new office in Oak Brook, Illinois. The investment reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to Illinois and the broader Midwest, strengthening local collaboration, program delivery, and client support as clean energy investment accelerates across the region.

The Oak Brook office aligns with growing demand for energy efficiency and electrification programs driven by Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), Illinois Plan 7 investments, and the recently passed Clean and Renewable Grid Act (CRGA). CLEAResult supports major Illinois utilities, including ComEd and Nicor Gas, delivering energy programs across the Midwest for more than a decade. Illinois Utility Case Study.

“Illinois is a critical growth market for CLEAResult, driven by forward-looking policy, strong utility leadership, and rising demand for high-impact energy programs,” said CLEAResult Chief Growth Officer, Ryan Shaw. “This office puts our team closer to the clients and communities we serve, allowing us to respond faster and deliver programs with greater precision.”

The Oak Brook office provides a collaborative hub for CLEAResult’s growing Illinois workforce and supports closer engagement with utility clients, trade allies, implementation partners, and community organizations. The location enhances field coordination, program operations, and client collaboration while supporting continued expansion across the Plains and Midwest regions.

“A strong local presence allows our teams to work side by side with clients, partners, and communities to deliver programs effectively and at scale,” said Tony Walker, Vice President of CLEAResult’s Plains Region. “This expanded Chicago-area footprint strengthens how we support ComEd, Nicor Gas, and partners across Illinois, while positioning us to serve additional utility clients in the months ahead.”

CLEAResult’s Oak Brook office opening coincides with its Platinum sponsorship of the 2026 Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) Midwest Energy Solutions (MES) Conference, taking place January 27-29 in Chicago. As part of its sponsorship, CLEAResult will host a client and partner event and participate in conference programming, reinforcing its long-standing leadership in the Midwest energy efficiency community.

With more than a decade of experience delivering energy programs throughout the Midwest, CLEAResult employs more than 40 Illinois-based professionals and maintains a broad regional footprint supporting electric and natural gas utilities, state agencies, and commercial and residential customers. The company plans to continue investing in its Illinois operations and expects to open an expanded collaborative workspace in 2027.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition, and energy sustainability services in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities, and residential customers to reduce their energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,700 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is majority owned by leading U.S. middle market private equity firm Kohlberg. Explore all our energy solutions at clearesult.com.

