Claro Analytics upgrades people analytics platform with candidate relationship management functionality

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DailyTalentInsights–Claro Analytics, a global labor market intelligence platform, is launching a new candidate relationship management (CRM) system that will leverage its comprehensive workforce data repository to help recruiters connect with more than 400 million candidates worldwide.

“Real-time labor market intelligence has fast become a business imperative because of the highly competitive talent market. As companies continue to compete for the same talent, Claro Analytics’ new CRM capability will give organizations a real competitive advantage,” said Michael Beygelman, founder of Claro Analytics and Executive Vice President of Product at WilsonHCG. “Talent teams will be able to replace several technology platforms with Claro Analytics, so they can identify, source, hire and retain top talent all in one place.”

Users will continue to benefit from Claro Analytics’ current platform features such as market mapping, employee attrition modeling, competitive talent demand insights and anonymous diversity data, but will now be able to better categorize, filter, track and engage with passive talent. The unique platform is designed to help recruiters leverage real-time labor market insights to connect with diverse talent from around the world.

Claro Analytics is revolutionizing people analytics and market intelligence to help talent leaders across the globe make more strategic decisions about talent. Claro Analytics’ innovative platform is helping organizations hire and retain talent with strategic initiatives like diversity talent market mapping, workforce supply and demand planning, competitive talent benchmarking, employee attrition modeling and real-time salary information.

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world’s most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning more than 65 countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable talent services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent solutions and technology advisory.

