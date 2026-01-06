Claritev Corporation to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTEV), a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all, today announced its participation in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Management will be presenting on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. PT. A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of Claritev’s website at investors.claritev.com/events-and-presentations. For one-on-one meetings, please contact a representative at the host firm.

About Claritev

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability, transparency, and quality. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources and over 40 years of claims repricing experience. Claritev utilizes world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design. By focusing on purpose-built solutions that support all key players —including payors, employers, patients, providers and third parties—Claritev aims to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

