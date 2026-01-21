Claritev and Kinetiq Health Enter Into Strategic Agreement to Strengthen Cost Management and Advance Claims Surveillance and Diagnostic Certainty

The strategic relationship links Claritev’s BenInsights® with Kinetiq Health’s healthcare risk management services to help reduce high-cost medical and pharmacy spending and support members during complex care.

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTEV), a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent, and fair for all, today announced a strategic relationship with Kinetiq Health, a healthcare risk management organization specializing in claims surveillance, diagnostic certainty, and cost intervention strategies.

Rising medical and pharmacy costs are often driven by a small number of complex, high-cost claims that are difficult to identify and manage early. Through the strategic relationship, Kinetiq Health’s services will be integrated into Claritev’s BenInsights analytics platform, providing employers, brokers, third-party administrators (TPAs), and health plans with a structured approach to identifying emerging high-cost risks, supporting diagnostic accuracy, and improving financial outcomes.

The combined offering delivers monthly medical and pharmacy claims surveillance, risk stratification, and intervention support from clinical and financial experts. Clients also gain access to Kinetiq Health’s Second Opinion Program, which facilitates second opinions from leading centers of excellence for complex conditions to help confirm diagnoses, clarify treatment plans, and reduce unnecessary procedures. Together, these capabilities support proactive claims management, renewal preparation, and informed benefit plan design and contribute to significantly lower claims trend. From 2020-2024, Kinetiq Health clients’ average healthcare claims trend was held to 2.48%, compared to an industry average of 8% over the same period.

“Claritev and Kinetiq Health share a commitment to improving affordability while supporting members through complex healthcare journeys,” said Travis Dalton, Chairman, CEO and President of Claritev. “By combining BenInsights analytics with clinical and financial expertise, this strategic relationship aims to enable earlier identification of high-cost risks, more informed decision-making, and reduced avoidable spend.”

“Our strategic partnership with Claritev represents a pivotal step in helping brokers and employers translate data into meaningful action,” said Jim Harenberg, President of Kinetiq Health. “By layering clinical consulting on top of Claritev’s powerful BenInsights platform, we can turn analytics into measurable outcomes—driving healthier employees, smarter plan decisions, and substantial cost savings for organizations across the board.”

Claritev and Kinetiq Health will help deliver value across three core areas:

Earlier identification of high-cost risk: BenInsights analytics help improve visibility into emerging medical and pharmacy risks, supporting earlier identification and more informed decision-making.

Greater diagnostic confidence for complex case s: Access to expert second opinions helps confirm diagnoses and clarify treatment plans, reducing uncertainty, unnecessary procedures, and avoidable care variation.

Improved cost management and financial performance: Data-driven strategies support better management of high-cost claims, more effective prescription drug spending, and stronger leverage in PBM negotiations, renewals, and benefit plan design.

About Claritev

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data, and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency, and quality to the U.S. healthcare system. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides cutting-edge solutions and services fueled by over 40 years of claims experience. Claritev leverages world-class technology and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design in healthcare. By developing purpose-built solutions that support all key stakeholders — including payers, employers, patients, providers, and third parties — Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payers, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

About Kinetiq Health

Kinetiq Health redefines how organizations manage employee health and benefits through transformative health care risk management. Combining predictive analytics with in-depth clinical insight, Kinetiq Health empowers employers to make smarter, data-driven decisions that lead to healthier workforces and lower plan costs.

Powered by a multidisciplinary team of health experts — including registered nurses, pharmacists, analysts, dietitians, social workers, and certified health coaches — Kinetiq Health continuously reviews medical and pharmacy claims to uncover emerging risks, support accurate diagnoses, and recommend targeted actions that improve outcomes and control costs. The organization’s data-driven approach and Diagnostic Certainty Program provide structured second-opinion access to leading centers of excellence for complex conditions, helping organizations reduce unnecessary procedures and enhance member support. Kinetiq Health’s solutions are designed to improve financial performance, inform benefit design, and promote healthier outcomes for both members and plan sponsors. For more information, visit www.KinetiqHealth.com.

