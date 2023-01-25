Clarinox Strengthens Wireless Connectivity Development for IoT Devices with Support for Innovative PX5 RTOS

Well-proven Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi protocol stack software gives manufacturers confidence in the stability, efficiency and scalability of their connected IoT products

MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bluetooth–Clarinox® Technologies, a global leader in short-range connectivity software, today announced the integration of ClarinoxBlue® Bluetooth® and ClarinoxWiFi® protocol stack software with the new PX5 RTOS for simplifying and strengthening wireless connectivity capabilities for embedded device manufacturers. This partnership heralds a new age of robust, high-performance embedded wireless engineering that meets the market need for faster connectivity and increased reliability.

“With IoT workloads at unprecedented levels, our integration with PX5 ensures that manufacturers have a robust foundation for connectivity that is stable, efficient and easy to deploy,” said Trish Messiter, CEO, Clarinox Technologies. “Built to streamline product development, our well-proven ClarinoxBlue and ClarinoxWiFi protocol stack software, now with support for the PX5 RTOS, helps embedded developers to launch new developments, modernize legacy devices and open new possibilities for manufacturers to scale and expand their product lines.”

Empowering robust connectivity for embedded devices

ClarinoxBlue and ClarinoxWiFi provide embedded developers with a comprehensive solution for wireless connectivity that supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Built by engineers for engineers, this software enables developers to easily connect and communicate with other devices, sensors and networks, providing new opportunities for innovation in their embedded systems.

“The PX5 RTOS is purpose-built to deliver benefits across all IoT sectors, including commercial and safety-critical applications,” said William E. Lamie, president, PX5. “Our partnership with Clarinox, a leader in Bluetooth and short-range wireless communications solutions, helps developers reduce technology and performance barriers to fully experience the benefits of IoT connectivity.”

An RTOS built for today’s demanding IoT workloads

The industrial-grade PX5 RTOS is an advanced, fifth-generation RTOS designed for the most demanding embedded applications with best-of-class size, performance, safety and security. The PX5 RTOS is built on a native implementation of the industry-standard POSIX pthreads API, including semaphore, mutex and message queues, and offers real-time extensions such as event flags, fast queues, tick timers and memory management. This industry-standard support instantly enables a wide range of software stacks—both open source and commercial—for real-time embedded IoT platforms, reducing time-to-market, improving device firmware quality and enhancing portability across platforms. These benefits help device makers maximize their investments in firmware development.

See Clarinox at Embedded World 2023

About Clarinox Technologies:

Clarinox is a leading provider of wireless software stacks for embedded systems. The company is committed to providing developers with powerful and flexible software and tools for creating innovative and efficient embedded systems. For more information, please visit our website at www.clarinox.com.

About PX5:

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, PX5 offers the industry’s most advanced runtime solutions for deeply embedded applications. PX5 products include full source code and are available free of run-time royalties. For more information, please visit www.px5rtos.com or e-mail info@px5rtos.com.

