Claim Health Launches AI-Powered Revenue Infrastructure for Post-Acute Care with $4.4M Seed Funding

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claim Health, the company powering AI-native revenue operations for post-acute care, today announced a $4.4 million Seed round led by Maverick Ventures, with participation from Peak XV, Y Combinator, and DHVP. The round also includes participation from C-suite executives – including CEOs and COOs – at large post-acute care providers, highlighting market demand and strong customer alignment in Claim Health’s vision. Since participating in Y Combinator’s Spring 2025 batch, Claim Health has grown revenue 30× in under a year, reflecting strong adoption among post-acute providers seeking to replace legacy, manual systems with AI-native solutions.

Across the United States, approximately 68,000 post-acute care providers are absorbing rising demand as referral volumes into post-acute care surpass pre-pandemic levels. Home health volumes alone are projected to grow by roughly 13% over the next five years. At the same time, providers face increasing payer complexity, staffing shortages, and higher denial rates – turning revenue operations into one of the most resource-intensive bottlenecks in care delivery.

Claim Health is rebuilding this infrastructure from the ground up. Its AI-powered revenue platform manages the full referral-to-reimbursement workflow – including intake, eligibility verification, authorization management, and payment reconciliation – without manual portals or paperwork. By automating and coordinating these workflows, Claim Health enables providers to scale efficiently while reducing administrative burden and revenue leakage.

“Post-acute providers are under immense operational pressure, and revenue operations are where that pressure shows up most acutely,” said Kevin Calcado, Co-Founder and CEO of Claim Health. “Our goal is to eliminate the administrative friction that slows down care and creates financial instability. We’re using AI to build a system that works continuously in the background so teams can stay focused on patients.”

Early customers—including Ascend Health, Interim HealthCare, and Home Care RN—use Claim Health to streamline operations, prevent denials, and improve financial predictability. Customers have reported reductions of over 50% in administrative workload, up to 4× increases in referral throughput, and 30–50% fewer preventable denials.

“Post-acute care is a large and rapidly growing part of healthcare that lacks modern technology,” said Lexi Henkel of Maverick Ventures. “Kevin and JJ’s history working together at venture-backed healthcare startups combines go-to-market leadership with product and engineering experience, uniquely positioning them to build something new and enduring in this space.”

Claim Health was founded in 2025 by Kevin Calcado and JJ Ram after years of building and scaling venture-backed healthcare software, including in the home care space. As founding team members at Dandy – one of the fastest-growing healthtech companies in America – Kevin led early go-to-market efforts and JJ was an early engineering hire, helping scale the platform to thousands of practices across the U.S. Through hundreds of conversations with post-acute operators, they identified revenue operations as a universal point of failure – one requiring a fundamentally new, AI-native approach. Their long-term vision is a self-driving revenue cycle powered by intelligent automation, removing administrative burden from care delivery and enabling providers to grow sustainably.

Claim Health is an AI-powered revenue platform for post-acute care, helping home health, hospice, and personal-care agencies automate and streamline revenue operations. By managing workflows such as intake, eligibility verification, authorization management, and payment reconciliation, Claim Health reduces administrative burden, prevents denials, and improves cash flow predictability. The company is backed by Maverick Ventures, Peak XV, Y Combinator, and DHVP. For more information, visit www.claimhealth.com.

