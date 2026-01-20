CITEL Inc. Unveils the New LAN Series PoE Surge Protection Devices for Ethernet Networks

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Citel--CITEL, a global expert in surge protection, is proud to announce the launch of its new LAN Series PoE Surge Protection Devices (SPDs). Designed to protect Ethernet-powered devices from transient surges caused by lightning, power cross and switching events, the LAN Series delivers robust and reliable protection for critical equipment such as IP cameras, midspans and switches in demanding outdoor environments.

Key Features of the LAN Series include:

IP67-rated metal enclosure

GDT-SASD technology

POE++ (90W)

Supports 10G bps Ethernet

IEEE 802.3bt

Imax rating 16kA 8/20µs

Shielded RJ45 connectors

-40°C to +85°C operating temperature rating

“Network reliability starts with protection,” said Kurt Wattelet, Product Manager, CITEL Inc. “CITEL’s LAN Series SPDs are engineered to keep critical network equipment safe from surges while maintaining fast, uninterrupted connectivity.”

The LAN Series is available in two versions to suit diverse installation needs:

LAN-10G-POE-CR : IP67 metal enclosure and robust metal cable glands

: IP67 metal enclosure and robust metal cable glands LAN-10G-POE-CRPS: IP67 metal enclosure and plastic cable glands

It is now offered nationwide. For more information, visit citel.us or contact sales@citel.us.

Kathryn Chin

Marketing Manager, CITEL Inc.

Phone: (954) 430-6310

Website: citel.us