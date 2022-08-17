CI&T Reports Solid Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital specialist, today announces its results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) and the six months ended on June 30, 2022 (6M22) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For comparison purposes, we refer to the results for the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21) and for the six months ended on June 30, 2021 (6M21).

Second Quarter (2Q22) Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue of R$525.0 million, 67% higher than 2Q21, or 73% growth in constant currency.

The number of clients with annual revenue above R$1 million in the last twelve months grew from 110 in 1Q22 to 127 in 2Q22.

Net Profit was R$26.0 million, a 42% reduction compared to 2Q21.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$100.4 million, a 36% growth year-over-year, equivalent to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$52.3 million, 16% higher than 2Q21. Adjusted net profit margin was 10%.

CI&T ended 2Q22 with 6,768 CI&Ters, a net addition of 2,734 employees (68% growth) compared to the end of 2Q21.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 (6M22) Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$1,016.9 million, an increase of 66% compared 6M21.

Net Revenue growth at constant currency was 74% compared to 6M21.

Net Profit was R$55.2 million, a decrease of 35% in relation to 6M21.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$186.5 million, 31% higher than 6M21, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.3%.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$93.3 million, an increase of 10% compared to 6M21.

“We are glad to present another set of great quality results, combining sound profitability with sustainable growth,” commented Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T. “The main factors contributing to our higher growth pace have been the expansion of our engagement with existing clients, the addition of new clients every quarter, and our programmatic M&A strategy.”

“We continue to see a robust demand environment and are confident in our ability to generate great value to our clients through digital transformation and digital efficiency capabilities at speed and scale. In July, ​​Forrester, a leading global market research company, positioned CI&T as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Modern Application Development Services, in its report. The recognition is a result of CI&T’s dedication to empowering organizations to maintain competitive innovation in their digital initiatives by enabling the creation of new business capabilities and operational models in a fast-paced market.”

Comments on the 2Q22 and 6M22 financial performance

Net Revenue

Revenue (in BRL thousand) 2Q22 2Q21 Var. 2Q22 x 2Q21 6M22 6M21 Var. 6M22 x 6M21 Net Revenue 525,015 315,324 66.5% 1,016,887 611,616 66.3% Net Revenue at Constant Currency (1) 549,961 317,995 72.9% 1,065,309 611,905 74.1%

(1) Net Revenue at Constant Currency is a non-GAAP measure that translates Net revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais eliminating period-to-period currency fluctuations. See Non-IFRS Financial Measures section for more information.

In 2Q22, net revenue was R$525.0 million, an increase of 66.5% compared to 2Q21. The acquisitions of Somo and Box 1824 concluded in the 6M22 contributed to 13 percentage points of revenue growth in the quarter. The U.S. continues to be the largest growing market organically for CI&T, while the growth in Europe was mainly due to the acquisition of Somo in 1Q22. We reduced our top one client’s share from 24% in 2Q21 to 16% in 2Q22, and our top ten client’s share reduced from 73% in 2Q21 to 52% in 2Q22.

The appreciation of the Brazilian Real (BRL) in the quarter1 in relation to the U.S. dollar (USD) and the British Pound (GBP) impacted the conversion of the revenue from our operations in North America and Europe, which represents around 50% of our revenues. Net revenue at constant currency would have been R$550.0 million, a 73% growth compared to 2Q21.

____________________



1BRL appreciated, on average, 19.7% relative to the GBP and 7.4% relative to the USD in 2Q22, compared with the same period of 2021 (Source: Brazilian Central Bank).

In terms of industry verticals, financial services and food and beverages continue to be our most relevant markets, while technology, media, and telecom (TMT) and retail and manufacturing have been growing and gaining relevance in our portfolio of clients. We continue to diversify our client base by adding 17 new clients in 2Q22 with annual revenue above R$1.0 million in the last twelve months, from 110 in 1Q22 to 127 in 2Q22.

Revenue Breakdown

Net Revenue by industry (in BRL thousand) 2Q22 2Q21 Var. 2Q22 x 2Q21 6M22 6M21 Var. 6M22 x 6M21 Financial Services 161,466 111,268 45.1% 315,064 210,089 50.0% Food and Beverages 107,988 88,112 22.6% 202,056 172,169 17.4% Technology, Media and Telecom 69,690 30,142 131.2% 137,443 62,491 119.9% Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics 70,568 45,798 54.1% 133,990 87,604 52.9% Retail and Manufacturing 31,624 18,232 73.4% 67,053 34,210 96.0% Education and Services 16,965 11,446 48.2% 36,653 23,638 55.1% Logistic and Transportation 17,596 4,923 257.4% 34,632 10,155 241.0% Others 49,118 5,403 809.2% 89,996 11,260 699.3% Total 525,015 315,324 66.5% 1,016,887 611,616 66.3%

Net Revenue by geographic (in BRL thousand) 2Q22 2Q21 Var. 2Q22 x 2Q21 6M22 6M21 Var. 6M22 x 6M21 NAE (North America and Europe) 267,464 159,187 68.0% 508,993 312,810 62.7% North America 219,304 152,574 43.7% 423,244 301,584 40.3% Europe 48,160 6,613 628.3% 85,749 11,226 663.8% LATAM (Latin America) 242,574 146,641 65.4% 477,280 277,818 71.8% APJ (Asia, Pacific and Japan) 14,977 9,496 57.7% 30,614 20,988 45.9%

Cost of Services Provided and Adjusted Gross Profit

Gross Profit (in BRL thousand) 2Q22 2Q21 Var. 2Q22 x 2Q21 6M22 6M21 Var. 6M22 x 6M21 Net Revenue 525,015 315,324 66.5% 1,016,887 611,616 66.3% Cost of Services (341,502) (205,768) 66.0% (670,494) (394,140) 70.1% Gross Profit 183,513 109,556 67.5% 346,393 217,476 59.3% Adjustments Depreciation and amortization (cost of services provided) 10,295 6,551 57.2% 19,614 12,776 53.5% Stock-based compensation (361) 181 – 821 233 253.0% Adjusted Gross Profit (1) 193,447 116,287 66.4% 366,828 230,484 59.2% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (1) 36.8% 36.9% 0p.p 36.1% 37.7% -1.6p.p

(1) Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit margin are Non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS financial measures section for more information.

The cost of services provided in 2Q22 reached R$341.5 million, an increase of 66.0% compared to 2Q21, and the gross profit was R$183.5 million. Excluding costs with depreciation and amortization and the stock-based compensation, the adjusted gross profit in 2Q22 was R$193.5 million, 66.4% higher than 2Q21, with an adjusted gross profit margin of 36.8%. CI&T ended 2Q22 with 6,768 CI&Ters, a headcount growth of 68% (net addition of 2,734 employees) compared to the end of 2Q21.

The gross profit margin in 2Q22 remained relatively flat year over year. In 6M22, the gross margin reduced 1.6 percentage points compared to 6M21, due to the impact of foreign exchange rate variation in the period, and M&A, as recently acquired companies have lower margins.

SG&A and Other Expenses

SG&A expenses (in BRL thousand) 2Q22 2Q21 Var. 2Q22 x 2Q21 6M22 6M21 Var. 6M22 x 6M21 Selling (39,962) (18,801) 112.6% (75,091) (37,780) 98.8% General and administrative (78,390) (28,328) 176.7% (143,311) (54,054) 165.1% SG&A expenses (118,352) (47,129) 151.1% (218,402) (91,834) 137.8% Other income (expenses) net (1) (3,969) (184) n.m (4,484) 1,406 – Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets 356 2,891 -87.7% (710) (367) 93.5% SG&A and other operating expenses (121,965) (44,422) 174.6% (223,596) (90,795) 146.3%

(1) Include research and technological innovation expenses

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses grew 151.1% in 2Q22 compared to 2Q21, mainly explained by (i) an increase in expenses associated with the expansion of the hiring and attracting teams, aligned with our revenue and headcount growth; (ii) acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies; and (iii) the strengthening of our back-office teams in light of our IPO.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (in BRL thousand) 2Q22 2Q21 Var. 2Q22 x 2Q21 6M22 6M21 Var. 6M22 x 6M21 Net profit for the period 25,999 44,722 -41.9% 55,222 84,337 -34.5% Adjustments Net financial cost 17,533 1,989 781.5% 34,245 3,686 829.1% Income tax expense 18,016 18,423 -2.2% 33,330 38,658 -13.8% Depreciation and amortization 24,205 8,224 194.3% 43,596 16,019 172.2% Stock-based compensation (106) 328 – 1,133 501 126.1% Consulting expenses 6,395 237 n.m 9,090 462 n.m Government grants (115) (9) n.m (174) (1,414) -87.7% Write-off (1) – – 0.0% 1,548 – 0.0% Acquisition-related expenses (2) 8,464 – 0.0% 8,464 – 0.0% Adjusted EBITDA (3) 100,391 73,915 35.8% 186,454 142,249 31.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) 19.1% 23.4% -4.3p.p 18.3% 23.3% -4.9p.p

(1) Non-cash expenses related to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment of Dextra, a recently acquired company. (2) Include fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination and acquisition-related retention bonuses. (3) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS financial measures section for more information.

In 2Q22, Adjusted EBITDA was R$100.4 million, an increase of 35.8% compared to 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.1% in the quarter, a reduction of 4.3 percentage points compared to the same quarter of last year, due to the increase in SG&A expenses, as explained above. Sequentially, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.1% in 2Q22 from 17.5% in 1Q22, as a result of seasonal effects, such as gradual price readjustments on our contracts and a higher utilization rate.

Net Financial Expenses – Net financial expenses were R$17.5 million in 2Q22, compared to R$2.0 million in 2Q21, mainly due to the debt raised in July 2021 to finance the Dextra acquisition in the amount of R$650 million.

Depreciation and Amortization – Depreciation and amortization expenses totaled R$24.2 million in 2Q22, an increase of R$15.9 million compared to 2Q21, mainly due to the amortization of R$11.3 million from intangible assets from acquired companies.

Income tax expense – In 2Q22, income tax expense was R$18.0 million, a reduction of 2.2% lower compared to 2Q21. In the 6M22, income tax expense was R$33.3 million, a reduction of 13.8% year over year, while the income tax paid (cash effect) was R$21.1 million in the period, equivalent to a cash tax rate of 17%.

Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit

Net Profit (in BRL thousand) 2Q22 2Q21 Var. 2Q22 x 2Q21 6M22 6M21 Var. 6M22 x 6M21 Net profit for the period 25,999 44,722 -41.9% 55,222 84,337 -34.5% Adjustments Consulting expenses 6,395 237 n.m 9,090 462 n.m Write-off (1) – – 0.0% 1,548 – 0.0% Acquisition-related expenses (2) 19,859 – 0.0% 27,488 – 0.0% Adjusted Net Profit (3) (4) 52,253 44,959 16.2% 93,347 84,799 10.1% Adjusted Net Profit Margin (3) 10.0% 14.3% -4.3p.p 9.2% 13.9% -4.7p.p

(1) Non-cash expenses related to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment of the recently acquired Dextra. (2) Include amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination and acquisition-related retention bonuses. (3) Adjusted Net profit and Adjusted net profit margin are Non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS financial measures section for more information. (4) Adjustments’ amounts are gross of tax. Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments totaled R$111 thousand negative in 2Q22, R$81 thousand negative in 2Q21, R$661 thousand negative in 6M22, and R$157 thousand negative in 6M21.

In 2Q22, net profit was R$26.0 million, 41.9% lower than 2Q21. Adjusted net profit was R$52.3 million, 16.0% higher than 2Q21, equivalent to an adjusted net profit margin of 10.0%. The reduction in the adjusted net profit margin was mainly due to higher SG&A and financial expenses.

Business Outlook

We expect our net revenue in the third quarter of 2022 to be at least R$540 million compared to our net revenue of R$376 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 46% growth at constant currency or a 44% growth on a reported basis.

For the full year of 2022, we are updating our outlook, mainly to reflect foreign exchange variation in the period. We expect net revenue growth of at least 55% year-over-year on a constant currency basis and net revenue growth on a reported basis of at least 49%, which includes a negative foreign currency translation impact of approximately 6 percentage points.

In addition, we estimate our adjusted EBITDA margin to be at least 19% for the full year of 2022, assuming an average exchange rate of 5.10 Brazilian Reais to the U.S. dollar for the full year.

These expectations are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. See “Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements” below.

About CI&T

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 100+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, we bring a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 9 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,700 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency.

Basis of accounting and functional currency

CI&T maintains its books and records in Brazilian reais, the presentation currency for its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the functional currency of our operations in Brazil. CI&T prepares its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB, and International Financial Reporting Standard No 34—Interim Financial Reporting (“IAS 34”).

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These non-IFRS financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Net Profit Margin, Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency, and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with IFRS, but not as substitutes for IFRS results. In addition, our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. These non-IFRS financial measures are provided as additional information to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our operations’ historical and current financial performance.

CI&T is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to reasonably predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments and other items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

We calculate Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency by translating Net revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais using the comparable foreign currency exchange average rates from the prior period to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Reported Net Revenue in 2021 considers the FX rate at the end of each month, while Net Revenue at Constant Currency considers the average FX rate for the period.

In calculating Adjusted Gross Profit, we exclude cost components unrelatedto the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) depreciation and amortization related to costs of services provided; and (ii) stock-based compensation expenses.

In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments were: (i) consulting expenses related to corporate reorganization, the initial public offering, and acquisition-related activities; (ii) government grants related to tax reimbursement in the Chinese subsidiary; (iii) stock-based compensation expenses; (iv) non-cash expenses related to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment of the recently acquired Dextra, and (v) acquisition-related expenses, including fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination and retention bonuses.

In calculating Adjusted Net Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) consulting expenses related to corporate reorganization, and the initial public offering, and as well as mergers and acquisition-related activities, (ii) non-cash expenses related to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment of the recently acquired Dextra and (iii) acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, fair value adjustment on account payables for business combination, and retention bonuses.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: the statements under “Business outlook,” including expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words “believe,” “will,” “may,” “may have,” “would,” “estimate,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “forecasts” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed by Western economies over Russia on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate Dextra, Somo and Box 1824; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the “Risk Factors” section of CI&T’s annual report on Form 20-F. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Quarter ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Revenue 525,015 315,324 1,016,887 611,616 Costs of services provided (341,502 ) (205,768 ) (670,494 ) (394,140 ) Gross Profit 183,513 109,556 346,393 217,476 Selling expenses (39,962 ) (18,801 ) (75,091 ) (37,780 ) General and administrative expenses (78,390 ) (28,328 ) (143,311 ) (54,054 ) Research and technological innovation expenses – – – (4 ) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets 356 2,891 (710 ) (367 ) Other income (expenses) net (3,969 ) (184 ) (4,484 ) 1,410 Operating profit before financial income and tax 61,548 65,134 122,797 126,681 Finance income 53,306 16,379 122,888 25,428 Finance cost (70,839 ) (18,368 ) (157,133 ) (29,114 ) Net finance costs (17,533 ) (1,989 ) (34,245 ) (3,686 ) Profit before Income tax 44,015 63,145 88,552 122,995 Income tax expense (18,016 ) (18,423 ) (33,330 ) (38,658 ) Current (17,115 ) (21,040 ) (22,523 ) (34,558 ) Deferred (901 ) 2,617 (10,807 ) (4,100 ) Net profit for the period 25,999 44,722 55,222 84,337 Earnings per share Earnings per share – basic (in R$) 0.20 0.37 0.42 0.70 Earnings per share – diluted (in R$) 0.20 0.37 0.42 0.69

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Assets June 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 Liabilities and equity June 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 Cash and cash equivalents 104,190 135,727 Suppliers and other payables 24,655 33,566 Financial Investments 253,304 798,786 Loans and borrowings 183,465 164,403 Trade receivables 416,728 340,519 Lease liabilities 27,548 21,214 Contract assets 231,695 134,388 Salaries and welfare charges 214,367 234,173 Recoverable taxes 17,196 7,785 Accounts payable for business combination 113,559 48,923 Tax assets 1,016 2,810 Loss adjustments on hedge accounting 49,330 – Gain adjustments on hedge accounting 9,595 – Derivatives 7,033 535 Derivatives 7,736 896 Tax liabilities 8,482 13,345 Other assets 36,592 29,994 Other taxes payable 11,610 5,423 Total current assets 1,078,052 1,450,905 Contract liability 11,771 13,722 Other liabilities 20,942 13,669 Recoverable taxes 3,587 3,046 Total current liabilities 672,762 548,973 Deferred tax assets 22,954 31,989 Judicial deposits 9,337 3,079 Loans and borrowings 489,777 624,306 Restricted cash – Escrow account and indemnity asset 33,975 – Lease liabilities 55,688 60,674 Other assets 3,950 2,974 Provisions 14,586 633 Property, plant and equipment 60,962 57,721 Accounts payable for business combination 67,627 36,803 Intangible assets and goodwill 1,078,187 738,803 Other liabilities 1,739 1,660 Right-of-use assets 73,998 73,827 Total non-current liabilities 629,417 724,076 Total non-current assets 1,286,950 911,439 Equity Share capital 37 36 Share premium 929,984 915,947 Capital reserves 23,796 10,105 Profit reserves 181,179 125,957 Other comprehensive income (72,173 ) 37,250 Total equity 1,062,823 1,089,295 Total assets 2,365,002 2,362,344 Total equity and liabilities 2,365,002 2,362,344

