Cirrus Logic to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) will post its third quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results and business outlook on the Investor Relations area of its website on Tuesday, February 3, at approximately 4 p.m. ET.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. ET that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. A replay of the Q&A session will be available on the website listed above.

About Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

