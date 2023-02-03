Cirrus Logic Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Revenue of $590.6 Million

Smartphone Sales Drive Record Revenue
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) today posted on its website at investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023, which ended December 24, 2022, as well as the company’s current business outlook.
“Cirrus Logic delivered record revenue in the December quarter, with sales driven above the high end of guidance by demand for smartphones,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. “During the quarter, customer engagement across our product portfolio remained strong. We taped out our next-generation 22-nanometer smart codec and we made excellent progress on numerous other audio and high-performance mixed-signal products. Going forward, we will continue to leverage our intellectual property into other applications and markets as we target opportunities for incremental content, including in the areas of sensing, charging, and power. With a solid product roadmap and a deep commitment to innovation, we believe Cirrus Logic is well-positioned to drive further growth and product diversification in the future.”
Reported Financial Results – Third Quarter FY23
- Revenue of $590.6 million;
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 50.2 percent and 50.3 percent;
- GAAP operating expenses of $155.3 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $123.2 million; and
- GAAP earnings per share of $1.83 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.40.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.
Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter FY23
- Revenue is expected to range between $340 million and $400 million;
- GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 49 percent and 51 percent; and
- Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $153 million and $159 million, including approximately $22 million in stock-based compensation expense, $8 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, and $3 million in acquisition-related costs.
Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 6 p.m. EST today to discuss its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the investor relations website at investor.cirrus.com.
About Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.
Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Cirrus Logic’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, effective tax rate, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our ability to leverage our intellectual property into other applications and markets including in the areas of sensing, charging, and power; our ability to drive incremental content, growth, and product diversification in the future; and our estimates for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related costs. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; increased industry-wide capacity constraints that may impact our ability to meet current customer demand, which could cause an unanticipated decline in our sales and damage our existing customer relationships and our ability to establish new customer relationships; the potential for increased prices due to capacity constraints in our supply chain, which, if we are unable to increase our selling price to our customers, could result in lower revenues and margins that could adversely affect our financial results; recent significant increases in inflation in the U.S and overseas; the level and timing of orders and shipments during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 26, 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.
Summary Financial Data Follows:
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
Dec. 24,
|
|
Sep. 24,
|
|
Dec. 25,
|
|
Dec. 24,
|
|
Dec. 25,
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Q3’23
|
|
Q2’23
|
|
Q3’22
|
|
Q3’23
|
|
Q3’22
|
Audio
|
$
|
347,297
|
|
|
$
|
337,811
|
|
|
$
|
341,897
|
|
|
$
|
939,604
|
|
|
$
|
860,027
|
|
High-Performance Mixed-Signal
|
|
243,285
|
|
|
|
202,763
|
|
|
|
206,452
|
|
|
|
585,191
|
|
|
|
431,461
|
|
Net sales
|
|
590,582
|
|
|
|
540,574
|
|
|
|
548,349
|
|
|
|
1,524,795
|
|
|
|
1,291,488
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
293,877
|
|
|
|
269,288
|
|
|
|
258,827
|
|
|
|
754,170
|
|
|
|
626,576
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
296,705
|
|
|
|
271,286
|
|
|
|
289,522
|
|
|
|
770,625
|
|
|
|
664,912
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
|
|
50.5
|
%
|
|
|
51.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
118,063
|
|
|
|
115,471
|
|
|
|
107,101
|
|
|
|
343,250
|
|
|
|
294,913
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
37,262
|
|
|
|
39,598
|
|
|
|
38,247
|
|
|
|
115,502
|
|
|
|
111,526
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
155,325
|
|
|
|
155,069
|
|
|
|
145,348
|
|
|
|
458,752
|
|
|
|
406,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
141,380
|
|
|
|
116,217
|
|
|
|
144,174
|
|
|
|
311,873
|
|
|
|
258,473
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
2,777
|
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
4,367
|
|
|
|
718
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
(3,716
|
)
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|
|
|
(2,915
|
)
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
140,441
|
|
|
|
117,797
|
|
|
|
144,009
|
|
|
|
313,325
|
|
|
|
260,721
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
36,964
|
|
|
|
30,609
|
|
|
|
16,373
|
|
|
|
82,953
|
|
|
|
30,780
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
103,477
|
|
|
$
|
87,188
|
|
|
$
|
127,636
|
|
|
$
|
230,372
|
|
|
$
|
229,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share:
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
|
$
|
1.56
|
|
|
$
|
2.23
|
|
|
$
|
4.13
|
|
|
$
|
4.01
|
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
|
$
|
2.16
|
|
|
$
|
4.02
|
|
|
$
|
3.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
55,239
|
|
|
|
55,726
|
|
|
|
57,178
|
|
|
|
55,748
|
|
|
|
57,374
|
|
Diluted
|
|
56,583
|
|
|
|
57,418
|
|
|
|
59,031
|
|
|
|
57,280
|
|
|
|
59,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
|
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
Dec. 24,
|
|
Sep. 24,
|
|
Dec. 25,
|
|
Dec. 24,
|
|
Dec. 25,
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Net Income Reconciliation
|
Q3’23
|
|
Q2’23
|
|
Q3’22
|
|
Q3’23
|
|
Q3’22
|
GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
103,477
|
|
|
$
|
87,188
|
|
|
$
|
127,636
|
|
|
$
|
230,372
|
|
|
$
|
229,941
|
|
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
8,807
|
|
|
|
7,787
|
|
|
|
9,083
|
|
|
|
24,429
|
|
|
|
19,135
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
20,487
|
|
|
|
20,483
|
|
|
|
17,833
|
|
|
|
59,108
|
|
|
|
49,368
|
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
3,176
|
|
|
|
3,164
|
|
|
|
3,155
|
|
|
|
9,504
|
|
|
|
8,989
|
|
Investment write off
|
|
2,746
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,746
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjustment to income taxes
|
|
(2,936
|
)
|
|
|
(4,135
|
)
|
|
|
(7,903
|
)
|
|
|
(11,371
|
)
|
|
|
(16,897
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
135,757
|
|
|
$
|
114,487
|
|
|
$
|
149,804
|
|
|
$
|
314,788
|
|
|
$
|
290,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
|
$
|
2.16
|
|
|
$
|
4.02
|
|
|
$
|
3.88
|
|
Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
Effect of Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
0.83
|
|
Effect of Acquisition-related costs
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
Effect of Investment write off
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Effect of Adjustment to income taxes
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
|
(0.28
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
2.40
|
|
|
$
|
1.99
|
|
|
$
|
2.54
|
|
|
$
|
5.50
|
|
|
$
|
4.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
$
|
141,380
|
|
|
$
|
116,217
|
|
|
$
|
144,174
|
|
|
$
|
311,873
|
|
|
$
|
258,473
|
|
GAAP Operating Profit
|
|
23.9
|
%
|
|
|
21.5
|
%
|
|
|
26.3
|
%
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
8,807
|
|
|
|
7,787
|
|
|
|
9,083
|
|
|
|
24,429
|
|
|
|
19,135
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense – COGS
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
312
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
898
|
|
|
|
763
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense – R&D
|
|
14,710
|
|
|
|
14,228
|
|
|
|
12,260
|
|
|
|
41,530
|
|
|
|
32,368
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense – SG&A
|
|
5,468
|
|
|
|
5,943
|
|
|
|
5,328
|
|
|
|
16,680
|
|
|
|
16,237
|
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
3,176
|
|
|
|
3,164
|
|
|
|
3,155
|
|
|
|
9,504
|
|
|
|
8,989
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$
|
173,850
|
|
|
$
|
147,651
|
|
|
$
|
174,245
|
|
|
$
|
404,914
|
|
|
$
|
335,965
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating Profit
|
|
29.4
|
%
|
|
|
27.3
|
%
|
|
|
31.8
|
%
|
|
|
26.6
|
%
|
|
|
26.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expense Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$
|
155,325
|
|
|
$
|
155,069
|
|
|
$
|
145,348
|
|
|
$
|
458,752
|
|
|
$
|
406,439
|
|
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
(8,807
|
)
|
|
|
(7,787
|
)
|
|
|
(9,083
|
)
|
|
|
(24,429
|
)
|
|
|
(19,135
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense – R&D
|
|
(14,710
|
)
|
|
|
(14,228
|
)
|
|
|
(12,260
|
)
|
|
|
(41,530
|
)
|
|
|
(32,368
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense – SG&A
|
|
(5,468
|
)
|
|
|
(5,943
|
)
|
|
|
(5,328
|
)
|
|
|
(16,680
|
)
|
|
|
(16,237
|
)
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
(3,176
|
)
|
|
|
(3,164
|
)
|
|
|
(3,155
|
)
|
|
|
(9,504
|
)
|
|
|
(5,528
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$
|
123,164
|
|
|
$
|
123,947
|
|
|
$
|
115,522
|
|
|
$
|
366,609
|
|
|
$
|
333,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Gross Profit
|
$
|
296,705
|
|
|
$
|
271,286
|
|
|
$
|
289,522
|
|
|
$
|
770,625
|
|
|
$
|
664,912
|
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
|
|
50.5
|
%
|
|
|
51.5
|
%
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,461
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense – COGS
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
312
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
898
|
|
|
|
763
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
$
|
297,014
|
|
|
$
|
271,598
|
|
|
$
|
289,767
|
|
|
$
|
771,523
|
|
|
$
|
669,136
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
50.3
|
%
|
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
|
|
50.6
|
%
|
|
|
51.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
36,964
|
|
|
$
|
30,609
|
|
|
$
|
16,373
|
|
|
$
|
82,953
|
|
|
$
|
30,780
|
|
GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
26.3
|
%
|
|
|
26.0
|
%
|
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
|
26.5
|
%
|
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
Adjustments to income taxes
|
|
2,936
|
|
|
|
4,135
|
|
|
|
7,903
|
|
|
|
11,371
|
|
|
|
16,897
|
|
Non-GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
39,900
|
|
|
$
|
34,744
|
|
|
$
|
24,276
|
|
|
$
|
94,324
|
|
|
$
|
47,677
|
|
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
|
23.3
|
%
|
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
|
23.1
|
%
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
Adjustments to income taxes
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
Non-GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 24,
|
|
Mar. 26,
|
|
Dec. 25,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
434,544
|
|
|
$
|
369,814
|
|
|
$
|
195,121
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
|
28,373
|
|
|
|
10,601
|
|
|
|
3,719
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
270,493
|
|
|
|
240,264
|
|
|
|
326,131
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
152,426
|
|
|
|
138,436
|
|
|
|
148,525
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
127,649
|
|
|
|
80,900
|
|
|
|
90,025
|
|
Total current Assets
|
|
|
1,013,485
|
|
|
|
840,015
|
|
|
|
763,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term marketable securities
|
|
|
44,784
|
|
|
|
63,749
|
|
|
|
72,118
|
|
Right-of-use lease assets
|
|
|
150,938
|
|
|
|
171,003
|
|
|
|
173,054
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
156,602
|
|
|
|
157,077
|
|
|
|
157,186
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
|
133,032
|
|
|
|
158,145
|
|
|
|
165,581
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
435,936
|
|
|
|
435,791
|
|
|
|
437,783
|
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
|
8,630
|
|
|
|
11,068
|
|
|
|
7,203
|
|
Long-term prepaid wafers
|
|
|
154,575
|
|
|
|
195,000
|
|
|
|
195,000
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
67,907
|
|
|
|
91,552
|
|
|
|
96,671
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,165,889
|
|
|
$
|
2,123,400
|
|
|
$
|
2,068,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
117,406
|
|
|
$
|
115,417
|
|
|
$
|
110,250
|
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
|
|
42,187
|
|
|
|
65,261
|
|
|
|
43,044
|
|
Lease liability
|
|
|
14,024
|
|
|
|
14,680
|
|
|
|
14,653
|
|
Acquisition-related liabilities
|
|
|
18,195
|
|
|
|
30,964
|
|
|
|
30,964
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
36,737
|
|
|
|
38,461
|
|
|
|
40,603
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
228,549
|
|
|
|
264,783
|
|
|
|
239,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current lease liability
|
|
|
143,252
|
|
|
|
163,162
|
|
|
|
164,896
|
|
Non-current income taxes
|
|
|
72,267
|
|
|
|
73,383
|
|
|
|
77,683
|
|
Long-term acquisition-related liabilities
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,692
|
|
|
|
5,528
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
5,501
|
|
|
|
13,563
|
|
|
|
17,749
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
221,020
|
|
|
|
258,800
|
|
|
|
265,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
1,639,056
|
|
|
|
1,578,427
|
|
|
|
1,556,746
|
|
Accumulated earnings
|
|
|
80,865
|
|
|
|
23,435
|
|
|
|
6,416
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(3,601
|
)
|
|
|
(2,045
|
)
|
|
|
(415
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
1,716,320
|
|
|
|
1,599,817
|
|
|
|
1,562,747
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
2,165,889
|
|
|
$
|
2,123,400
|
|
|
$
|
2,068,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 24,
|
|
Dec. 25,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Q3’23
|
|
Q3’22
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
103,477
|
|
|
$
|
127,636
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
18,624
|
|
|
|
17,446
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
20,487
|
|
|
|
17,832
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
10,886
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
Loss on retirement or write-off of long-lived assets
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
Other non-cash charges
|
|
|
2,832
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
34,053
|
|
|
|
(45,165
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
12,145
|
|
|
|
39,835
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
6,458
|
|
|
|
208
|
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(20,521
|
)
|
|
|
(293,661
|
)
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
(10,656
|
)
|
|
|
(4,161
|
)
|
Acquisition-related liabilities
|
|
|
3,160
|
|
|
|
3,164
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
180,948
|
|
|
|
(135,855
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Maturities and sales of available-for-sale marketable securities
|
|
|
3,691
|
|
|
|
8,946
|
|
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities
|
|
|
(3,433
|
)
|
|
|
(9,553
|
)
|
Purchases of property, equipment and software
|
|
|
(6,777
|
)
|
|
|
(3,363
|
)
|
Investments in technology
|
|
|
(831
|
)
|
|
|
(361
|
)
|
Acquisition-related payments
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,242
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(7,350
|
)
|
|
|
(5,573
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Payment of acquisition-related holdback
|
|
|
(30,949
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Issuance of common stock, net of shares withheld for taxes
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
5,359
|
|
Repurchase of stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations
|
|
|
(13,541
|
)
|
|
|
(15,550
|
)
|
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|
|
|
(50,000
|
)
|
|
|
(39,999
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(94,097
|
)
|
|
|
(50,192
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
79,501
|
|
|
|
(191,620
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
355,043
|
|
|
|
386,741
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
434,544
|
|
|
$
|
195,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
|
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is GAAP cash flow from operations (or cash provided by (used in) operating activities) less capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchases of property, equipment and software as well as investments in technology, as presented within our GAAP Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows. Free cash flow margin represents free cash flow divided by revenue.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 24,
|
|
Dec. 24,
|
|
Sep. 24,
|
|
Jun. 25,
|
|
Mar. 26,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Q3’23
|
|
Q3’23
|
|
Q2’23
|
|
Q1’23
|
|
Q4’22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
549,533
|
|
|
$
|
180,948
|
|
|
$
|
35,989
|
|
|
$
|
74,365
|
|
|
$
|
258,231
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(33,535
|
)
|
|
|
(7,608
|
)
|
|
|
(10,247
|
)
|
|
|
(7,224
|
)
|
|
|
(8,456
|
)
|
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
515,998
|
|
|
$
|
173,340
|
|
|
$
|
25,742
|
|
|
$
|
67,141
|
|
|
$
|
249,775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow from Operations as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP)
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
53
|
%
|
Capital Expenditures as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP)
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Free Cash Flow Margin (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
51
|
%
