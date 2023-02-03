Cirrus Logic Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Revenue of $590.6 Million

Smartphone Sales Drive Record Revenue

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) today posted on its website at investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023, which ended December 24, 2022, as well as the company’s current business outlook.

“ Cirrus Logic delivered record revenue in the December quarter, with sales driven above the high end of guidance by demand for smartphones,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. “ During the quarter, customer engagement across our product portfolio remained strong. We taped out our next-generation 22-nanometer smart codec and we made excellent progress on numerous other audio and high-performance mixed-signal products. Going forward, we will continue to leverage our intellectual property into other applications and markets as we target opportunities for incremental content, including in the areas of sensing, charging, and power. With a solid product roadmap and a deep commitment to innovation, we believe Cirrus Logic is well-positioned to drive further growth and product diversification in the future.”

Reported Financial Results – Third Quarter FY23

Revenue of $590.6 million;

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 50.2 percent and 50.3 percent;

GAAP operating expenses of $155.3 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $123.2 million; and

GAAP earnings per share of $1.83 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.40.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter FY23

Revenue is expected to range between $340 million and $400 million;

GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 49 percent and 51 percent; and

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $153 million and $159 million, including approximately $22 million in stock-based compensation expense, $8 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, and $3 million in acquisition-related costs.

About Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Summary Financial Data Follows:

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 24, Sep. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Q3’23 Q2’23 Q3’22 Q3’23 Q3’22 Audio $ 347,297 $ 337,811 $ 341,897 $ 939,604 $ 860,027 High-Performance Mixed-Signal 243,285 202,763 206,452 585,191 431,461 Net sales 590,582 540,574 548,349 1,524,795 1,291,488 Cost of sales 293,877 269,288 258,827 754,170 626,576 Gross profit 296,705 271,286 289,522 770,625 664,912 Gross margin 50.2 % 50.2 % 52.8 % 50.5 % 51.5 % Research and development 118,063 115,471 107,101 343,250 294,913 Selling, general and administrative 37,262 39,598 38,247 115,502 111,526 Total operating expenses 155,325 155,069 145,348 458,752 406,439 Income from operations 141,380 116,217 144,174 311,873 258,473 Interest income 2,777 1,285 (78 ) 4,367 718 Other income (expense) (3,716 ) 295 (87 ) (2,915 ) 1,530 Income before income taxes 140,441 117,797 144,009 313,325 260,721 Provision for income taxes 36,964 30,609 16,373 82,953 30,780 Net income $ 103,477 $ 87,188 $ 127,636 $ 230,372 $ 229,941 Basic earnings per share: $ 1.87 $ 1.56 $ 2.23 $ 4.13 $ 4.01 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.83 $ 1.52 $ 2.16 $ 4.02 $ 3.88 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 55,239 55,726 57,178 55,748 57,374 Diluted 56,583 57,418 59,031 57,280 59,317 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share data; unaudited) (not prepared in accordance with GAAP) Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 24, Sep. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income Reconciliation Q3’23 Q2’23 Q3’22 Q3’23 Q3’22 GAAP Net Income $ 103,477 $ 87,188 $ 127,636 $ 230,372 $ 229,941 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 8,807 7,787 9,083 24,429 19,135 Stock-based compensation expense 20,487 20,483 17,833 59,108 49,368 Acquisition-related costs 3,176 3,164 3,155 9,504 8,989 Investment write off 2,746 — — 2,746 — Adjustment to income taxes (2,936 ) (4,135 ) (7,903 ) (11,371 ) (16,897 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 135,757 $ 114,487 $ 149,804 $ 314,788 $ 290,536 Earnings Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 1.52 $ 2.16 $ 4.02 $ 3.88 Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.15 0.14 0.16 0.43 0.32 Effect of Stock-based compensation expense 0.36 0.35 0.30 1.03 0.83 Effect of Acquisition-related costs 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.17 0.15 Effect of Investment write off 0.05 — — 0.05 — Effect of Adjustment to income taxes (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (0.13 ) (0.20 ) (0.28 ) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 2.40 $ 1.99 $ 2.54 $ 5.50 $ 4.90 Operating Income Reconciliation GAAP Operating Income $ 141,380 $ 116,217 $ 144,174 $ 311,873 $ 258,473 GAAP Operating Profit 23.9 % 21.5 % 26.3 % 20.5 % 20.0 % Amortization of acquisition intangibles 8,807 7,787 9,083 24,429 19,135 Stock-based compensation expense – COGS 309 312 245 898 763 Stock-based compensation expense – R&D 14,710 14,228 12,260 41,530 32,368 Stock-based compensation expense – SG&A 5,468 5,943 5,328 16,680 16,237 Acquisition-related costs 3,176 3,164 3,155 9,504 8,989 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 173,850 $ 147,651 $ 174,245 $ 404,914 $ 335,965 Non-GAAP Operating Profit 29.4 % 27.3 % 31.8 % 26.6 % 26.0 % Operating Expense Reconciliation GAAP Operating Expenses $ 155,325 $ 155,069 $ 145,348 $ 458,752 $ 406,439 Amortization of acquisition intangibles (8,807 ) (7,787 ) (9,083 ) (24,429 ) (19,135 ) Stock-based compensation expense – R&D (14,710 ) (14,228 ) (12,260 ) (41,530 ) (32,368 ) Stock-based compensation expense – SG&A (5,468 ) (5,943 ) (5,328 ) (16,680 ) (16,237 ) Acquisition-related costs (3,176 ) (3,164 ) (3,155 ) (9,504 ) (5,528 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 123,164 $ 123,947 $ 115,522 $ 366,609 $ 333,171 Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation GAAP Gross Profit $ 296,705 $ 271,286 $ 289,522 $ 770,625 $ 664,912 GAAP Gross Margin 50.2 % 50.2 % 52.8 % 50.5 % 51.5 % Acquisition-related costs — — — — 3,461 Stock-based compensation expense – COGS 309 312 245 898 763 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 297,014 $ 271,598 $ 289,767 $ 771,523 $ 669,136 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 50.3 % 50.2 % 52.8 % 50.6 % 51.8 % Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 36,964 $ 30,609 $ 16,373 $ 82,953 $ 30,780 GAAP Effective Tax Rate 26.3 % 26.0 % 11.4 % 26.5 % 11.8 % Adjustments to income taxes 2,936 4,135 7,903 11,371 16,897 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 39,900 $ 34,744 $ 24,276 $ 94,324 $ 47,677 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 22.7 % 23.3 % 13.9 % 23.1 % 14.1 % Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.65 $ 0.53 $ 0.28 $ 1.45 $ 0.52 Adjustments to income taxes 0.05 0.07 0.13 0.20 0.28 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.70 $ 0.60 $ 0.41 $ 1.65 $ 0.80

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands; unaudited) Dec. 24, Mar. 26, Dec. 25, 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 434,544 $ 369,814 $ 195,121 Marketable securities 28,373 10,601 3,719 Accounts receivable, net 270,493 240,264 326,131 Inventories 152,426 138,436 148,525 Other current assets 127,649 80,900 90,025 Total current Assets 1,013,485 840,015 763,521 Long-term marketable securities 44,784 63,749 72,118 Right-of-use lease assets 150,938 171,003 173,054 Property and equipment, net 156,602 157,077 157,186 Intangibles, net 133,032 158,145 165,581 Goodwill 435,936 435,791 437,783 Deferred tax asset 8,630 11,068 7,203 Long-term prepaid wafers 154,575 195,000 195,000 Other assets 67,907 91,552 96,671 Total assets $ 2,165,889 $ 2,123,400 $ 2,068,117 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 117,406 $ 115,417 $ 110,250 Accrued salaries and benefits 42,187 65,261 43,044 Lease liability 14,024 14,680 14,653 Acquisition-related liabilities 18,195 30,964 30,964 Other accrued liabilities 36,737 38,461 40,603 Total current liabilities 228,549 264,783 239,514 Non-current lease liability 143,252 163,162 164,896 Non-current income taxes 72,267 73,383 77,683 Long-term acquisition-related liabilities — 8,692 5,528 Other long-term liabilities 5,501 13,563 17,749 Total long-term liabilities 221,020 258,800 265,856 Stockholders’ equity: Capital stock 1,639,056 1,578,427 1,556,746 Accumulated earnings 80,865 23,435 6,416 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,601 ) (2,045 ) (415 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,716,320 1,599,817 1,562,747 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,165,889 $ 2,123,400 $ 2,068,117 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 24, Dec. 25, 2022 2021 Q3’23 Q3’22 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 103,477 $ 127,636 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,624 17,446 Stock-based compensation expense 20,487 17,832 Deferred income taxes 10,886 733 Loss on retirement or write-off of long-lived assets 3 196 Other non-cash charges 2,832 82 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 34,053 (45,165 ) Inventories 12,145 39,835 Other assets 6,458 208 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (20,521 ) (293,661 ) Income taxes payable (10,656 ) (4,161 ) Acquisition-related liabilities 3,160 3,164 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 180,948 (135,855 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities and sales of available-for-sale marketable securities 3,691 8,946 Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities (3,433 ) (9,553 ) Purchases of property, equipment and software (6,777 ) (3,363 ) Investments in technology (831 ) (361 ) Acquisition-related payments — (1,242 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,350 ) (5,573 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt issuance costs — (2 ) Payment of acquisition-related holdback (30,949 ) — Issuance of common stock, net of shares withheld for taxes 393 5,359 Repurchase of stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations (13,541 ) (15,550 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (50,000 ) (39,999 ) Net cash used in financing activities (94,097 ) (50,192 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 79,501 (191,620 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 355,043 386,741 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 434,544 $ 195,121 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands; unaudited) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is GAAP cash flow from operations (or cash provided by (used in) operating activities) less capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchases of property, equipment and software as well as investments in technology, as presented within our GAAP Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows. Free cash flow margin represents free cash flow divided by revenue. Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Dec. 24, Dec. 24, Sep. 24, Jun. 25, Mar. 26, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 Q3’23 Q3’23 Q2’23 Q1’23 Q4’22 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 549,533 $ 180,948 $ 35,989 $ 74,365 $ 258,231 Capital expenditures (33,535 ) (7,608 ) (10,247 ) (7,224 ) (8,456 ) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 515,998 $ 173,340 $ 25,742 $ 67,141 $ 249,775 Cash Flow from Operations as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP) 27 % 31 % 7 % 19 % 53 % Capital Expenditures as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP) 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Free Cash Flow Margin (Non-GAAP) 26 % 29 % 5 % 17 % 51 %

