Circus and MMV Leasing Enter Strategic Financing Partnership to Scale AI Robotics Systems

New financing option lowers entry barriers for Circus enterprise customers and accelerates commercial rollout in 2026.

For MMV, the collaboration represents a strategic step to gain early access to the rapidly growing market for AI robotics.

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (GSIN: A2YN35 / Symbol: CA1), a global AI robotics company, is expanding its offering with a leasing model in partnership with MMV Leasing GmbH, a company of the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW).

“Partnering with MMV Leasing is a decisive growth accelerator for Circus and an important step toward establishing our AI robotics systems as a new industry standard,” says Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus. “In the future, customers will be able to buy our AI robotics systems under flexible leasing terms, significantly reducing initial investment costs.”

“The market for autonomous robotics and AI systems is on the brink of exponential growth. Through close collaboration with Circus, a technology leader in this field, we are positioning ourselves early in this future market and gaining a highly innovative partner,” explains Kay Kalter, Head of Sales at MMV Leasing GmbH.

The first leasing and financing agreements under the partnership are expected to become effective as early as the first quarter of 2026.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world’s first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply — on a mission to fuel humanity.

About MMV Leasing GmbH

The MMV Group is one of Germany’s leading financing and leasing specialists for mobile assets. MMV Leasing and MMV Bank are companies of Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW), one of Germany’s largest banks.

With solutions in investment financing and sales promotion, the MMV Group supports corporate clients, manufacturers, and commercial partners in realizing sustainable growth potential.

