CircleCI Joins the Datadog Marketplace Signifying Strong Partner Growth and Momentum for Year Ahead

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, announced today a new integration with Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration is now available in the Datadog marketplace.

“In a world increasingly built on code, it’s important that software teams have the tools they need to build, deploy, and manage their workloads with confidence,” said Tom Trahan, VP, Business Development at CircleCI. “We’re thrilled to partner with companies like Datadog that help ease the burden for software teams and provide customers more flexibility over their software development processes.”

CircleCI Increases Partnerships Fueled by Customer Needs

As the world becomes increasingly more digital, CI/CD has become the lynchpin of the software development process, enabling software teams to increase productivity, release code more confidently, and improve business outcomes. As a result, CircleCI has seen an uptick in demand with year-over-year increases in usage and an appetite from the community for more partner integrations.

Over the last year, CircleCI significantly expanded its partnerships, offering integrations with 1Password, GitLab, AWS, Arm, New Relic, and more. Today, CircleCI has partnered with more than 150 technology companies and its partner library is larger than any other CI/CD platform on the market.

CircleCI Joining the Datadog Marketplace Provides More Flexibility and Choice

Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs, and more, helping organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is a part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features benefits including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.

Building this Datadog offering differentiates CircleCI as a Datadog Partner Network (DPN) member demonstrating success building products integrated with Datadog’s products, helping Datadog customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“Effective CI/CD pipelines are critical to an organization’s ability to release new features and bug fixes,” said Alex Vetras, Senior Product Manager at Datadog. “With CircleCI’s events now in Datadog, our mutual customers can optimize their workflows by detecting and resolving error-prone jobs and flaky tests that can cause build errors.”

CircleCI is now available for purchase in the Datadog marketplace.

For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/platform/integrations/#cat-marketplace.

About CircleCI

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. With intelligent automation and delivery tools, CircleCI is used by the world’s best engineering teams to radically reduce the time from idea to execution. The company has been recognized as an innovative leader in cloud-native continuous integration by independent research firms and industry awards like the DEVIES, Forbes’ Best Startup Employers of the Year, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in downtown San Francisco with a global, remote workforce, CircleCI is venture-backed by Base10, Greenspring Associates, Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Owl Rock Capital, Next Equity Partners, Heavybit and Harrison Metal Capital. Learn more at https://circleci.com.

