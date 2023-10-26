Home Business Wire Cimpress Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Cimpress Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

DUNDALK, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, in a PDF file called “Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Quarterly Earnings Document,” along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.


As previously announced, Cimpress will host a public Q&A session tomorrow, Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 am EDT. The live audio event will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions via chat, and investors may also pre-submit questions any time before 11:00 pm EDT today by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, print mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com
+1.781.652.6480

Media Relations:
Paul McKinlay

mediarelations@cimpress.com

