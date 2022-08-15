Home Business Wire Ciena Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Third Quarter 2022...
Ciena Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

di Business Wire

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) expects to announce its fiscal third quarter financial results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 before the open of the financial markets. The press release will be available on Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

In conjunction with the announcement, Ciena will post an additional set of supporting materials to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website. Ciena’s management will then host a live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern accessible via www.ciena.com.

Rebroadcast Information

For those listeners unable to participate in the live web broadcast, an archived version of the conference call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the live call in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations section of Ciena’s website.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

