Chubb’s Jenn Guerrini Named NETS Board Vice Chairperson for 2023 and Board Chairperson for 2024

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) is pleased to announce the election of Jenn Guerrini, Vice President, Executive Auto Specialist, Risk Engineering Services, Chubb, as NETS Board Vice Chairperson for 2023. Following the Vice Chair position, Guerrini will then assume the role of NETS Board Chairperson starting in 2024 for a two-year term. Chubb has been a longstanding NETS Board Member since 1998.

With over 28 years of experience in the insurance industry and over 24 years at Chubb NA, Guerrini leads Risk Engineering Services activities and global initiatives in the support of Chubb Commercial Auto underwriting strategies. In her current role as Executive Commercial Auto Specialist, Guerrini is accountable for the quality of RES Commercial Auto evaluations including the development of standards that are used to assess exposures and controls.

“I am delighted that Jenn Guerrini will continue Chubb’s on-going support of NETS and our road safety mission as she assumes the new Board Vice Chair in 2023 and Chair position in 2024,” said Susan Hipp, Executive Director of NETS. “Jenn brings energy and experience to NETS and understands the important role employers can play in making our roads safer. I know she will lead NETS efforts during the next several years to make road safety an employer priority—one that focuses on all employees, their families and the communities where the employees live and work.”

“Chubb has a long history with the NETS organization, and I’m honored and excited to serve as Board Vice Chair and ultimately Board Chair,” said Guerrini. “I look forward to continuing to work with NETS and its partners to consistently bring to employers high-value resources to improve their company’s road safety performance.”

About NETS

NETS is a 501(c) 3 employer-led organization public/private partnership. NETS’ mission is to reduce road-related collisions, injuries, deaths and costs. Established in 1989, NETS’ programs and services are dedicated to improving the safety of employees, their families, and members of the communities where they live and work by preventing traffic crashes that occur on-and-off the job. NETS is committed to outreach—providing road safety materials electronically and free of charge. Board member companies include Acertus, Chubb NA, Consolidated Edison, Hess Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, State Farm, Toyota NA, USIC, and UPS. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) serve as federal liaisons to the board of directors.

Contacts

Susan Hipp, NETS’ Executive Director



nets@trafficsafety.org

+1(703)755-5350