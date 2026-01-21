Chronus Appoints Ankur Ahlowalia as Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Chronus--Chronus, the leading mentoring and employee community platform for enterprise, today announced the appointment of Ankur Ahlowalia as Chief Executive Officer.

Ahlowalia brings deep experience scaling enterprise software companies at the intersection of technology, data, and human connection. Most recently, he served as CEO of Korbyt, where he led the company through significant growth, product innovation, and enterprise expansion. Throughout his career, Ahlowalia has focused on building platforms that help large organizations work smarter by connecting people, systems, and insights in more intentional ways. Ahlowalia said he was drawn to Chronus because of his belief in the power of mentoring—a conviction shaped by his own experience in the Motorola leadership program, which was instrumental in advancing his career.

“Ankur is the ideal leader to guide Chronus through its next phase of growth,” said Charles Chen, Partner at Level Equity and member of the Chronus board of directors. “He brings a proven track record of scaling enterprise software companies and a genuine passion for mentoring—one rooted in his own career experience. His strategic vision and operational expertise make him uniquely positioned to unlock Chronus’ full potential.”

At Chronus, Ahlowalia will lead the company’s evolution into an AI-powered platform designed to help organizations accelerate business performance by connecting the right people for the right conversations at the right time. Building on Chronus’ long-standing leadership in mentoring and employee connection, this next chapter will deepen how organizations understand, guide, and measure the relationships that drive learning, performance, and knowledge flow.

“Chronus sits at a powerful inflection point,” said Ankur Ahlowalia, CEO of Chronus. “I’m delighted to lead a company that has pioneered mentoring software and is now leveraging artificial intelligence to make mentorship more accessible, personalized, and impactful for all employees.”

The company also expressed deep gratitude to David Satterwhite for his leadership and contributions. During his tenure, Satterwhite helped strengthen Chronus’ enterprise foundation, expanded its global customer base, and positioned the company for its next phase of innovation.

About Chronus

Chronus is the only mentoring and employee community platform that transforms how organizations shape and leverage their internal talent networks, empowering leaders to accelerate business performance through their people. Chronus provides guidance in the flow of conversation that helps people align, share knowledge, collaborate and grow faster together. Chronus partners with many of the world’s most respected organizations to ensure the right conversations happen at the right time—turning relationships into a measurable driver of performance. For more information, please visit chronus.com.

About Level Equity

Level Equity is a lower middle market private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-enabled businesses. Level provides long-term capital across various transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised over $4.5 billion in committed capital for its closed funds and co-investments, and has made over 125 investments since its inception. For more information, please visit levelequity.com.

