Chronicle Proof of Asset Powers MoonPay’s Enterprise Stablecoin Issuance

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chronicle, a leading provider of oracle infrastructure and verifiable onchain finance, announced its role in MoonPay's enterprise stablecoin services built on the M0 platform. Chronicle's oracle technology ensures the secure and accurate minting and redemption of any MoonPay issued stablecoins, providing continuous verification of underlying assets backing and maintaining the integrity of the digital dollar infrastructure.

As MoonPay scales its stablecoin issuance to enterprises across the United States, Asia, and Latin America, Chronicle's verification layer delivers the transparency and security required for institutional adoption. The integration combines Chronicle's proven data verification infrastructure with M0's open, programmable stablecoin platform and MoonPay's global payments network.

"Stablecoins require precise, independently verifiable issuance and redemption mechanisms," said Nik Kunkel, Founder at Chronicle. "Our role in the M0 ecosystem ensures that every MoonPay stablecoin minted or redeemed is backed by verifiable underlying assets in real-time. This level of transparency and security is non-negotiable for enterprise adoption."

Infrastructure for Enterprise-Grade Stablecoins

Chronicle's role as a validator within the M0 platform provides several critical functions:

Continuous Underlying Asset Verification: Chronicle continuously verifies that MoonPay's issued stablecoins are fully backed by the appropriate underlying assets, ensuring one-to-one parity with underlying assets.

Secure Minting Authorization: Before new stablecoins enter circulation, Chronicle's validation layer confirms that sufficient collateral has been deposited, preventing over-issuance and maintaining system integrity.

Redemption Accuracy: When enterprises or end-users redeem stablecoins, Chronicle validates the transaction to ensure accurate settlement and underlying asset release, maintaining trust in the redemption process.

Multi-Chain Support: As MoonPay issues stablecoins across multiple blockchains, Chronicle's infrastructure provides consistent verification across different networks, enabling true interoperability.

Powering the Future of Programmable Money

The technologies and their dependencies between Chronicle, MoonPay, and M0 represent a significant advancement in stablecoin infrastructure. By combining Chronicle's data layer with MoonPay's enterprise services and M0's open platform, the collaboration delivers the full stack required for institutional stablecoin adoption:

Issuance Layer: MoonPay provides enterprise-grade stablecoin creation and management

Infrastructure Layer: M0 offers programmable, interoperable stablecoin protocols

Verification Layer: Chronicle ensures continuous verification and security

Distribution Layer: MoonPay's global network enables immediate utility and access

“MoonPay works with M0 and Chronicle to provide the infrastructure and distribution required to bring stablecoin solutions to market at global scale,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and co-founder of MoonPay. “Together, we enable transparent, secure, and compliant stablecoin operations for enterprise partners.”

As MoonPay expands its stablecoin services to enterprises, fintechs, wallets, and payment service providers worldwide, Chronicle will help them safely scale to support growing transaction volumes while maintaining the precision and security that institutional users demand.

The M0 Validator Network

The M0 platform operates as an open, multi-issuer stablecoin infrastructure that relies on a distributed network of validators to maintain system security and transparency. As a validator, Chronicle plays an essential role in the platform's architecture by providing independent verification of stablecoin operations.

"M0's validator model creates the checks and balances necessary for a trusted digital dollar ecosystem," said Luca Prosperi, CEO and co-founder of M0. "Chronicle's participation strengthens the integrity of the entire network and gives enterprises the confidence that their stablecoin operations are built on verifiable, transparent infrastructure."

About Chronicle

Chronicle is the verifiable data standard for onchain finance. Built by the team at MakerDao that invented the first Oracle on Ethereum in 2017, Chronicle has secured billions in value without downtime or security compromises. Our oracles ensure every price, rate, and data point is sourced from reputable markets, verified with cryptographic proofs, and fully inspectable onchain. This combination of battle-tested resilience, institutional-grade transparency, and cost-efficient scalability is the foundation for a secure, interoperable era of onchain finance.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

About M0

M0 is the universal stablecoin platform powering builders of application-specific stablecoins. The platform provides open, programmable infrastructure that enables issuers to create fully reserved digital dollars with native interoperability and institutional-grade security.

wade@chroniclelabs.org