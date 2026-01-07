Chromavis Implements Transparency-One® to Help Strengthen Supply Chain Traceability and Sustainability Initiatives

Leading cosmetics manufacturer leverages Transparency-One to deepen visibility across global supplier networks

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transparency-One, ISN®’s responsible sourcing platform built to help bring transparency to supply chain management, announced a new partnership with Chromavis, a premier full-service cosmetics manufacturer, to help improve supply chain traceability and responsible sourcing. Transparency-One will help Chromavis extend visibility beyond its direct suppliers, enhance data-driven decision-making, and accelerate progress toward its long-term sustainability and climate goals.

“With Chromavis newly implementing Transparency-One, we hope to gain greater visibility into every level of our supply chain,” said Pauline Costet, CSR Manager at Chromavis.

Headquartered in Offanengo, Italy, Chromavis develops and manufactures innovative cosmetic products exclusively for global beauty brands. Through its partnership with Transparency-One, Chromavis is enhancing traceability beyond its direct supplier tiers to gain a deeper understanding of its extended value chain.

Chromavis will leverage Transparency-One’s supply chain mapping tools, risk analysis dashboard, and document collection to support compliance with evolving global regulations and drive responsible sourcing practices across its operations. By 2030, the company aims to audit all suppliers for ethics and environmental performance, achieve full Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) compliance, and expand refill and reuse solutions across 30% of its product portfolio, objectives Transparency-One will help advance through stronger data visibility and supplier collaboration.

“Chromavis is setting a strong example for how manufacturers can integrate sustainability and transparency into every aspect of operations,” said Brittany Sizemore, Senior Vice President at Transparency-One. “Transparency-One is proud to help extend Chromavis’ visibility beyond direct suppliers, and take tangible steps toward its climate and ethical sourcing goals.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting 850 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 85,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About Chromavis

Chromavis is a leading global innovator in color cosmetics, transforming creative ideas into sustainable beauty solutions. With a strong commitment to ethical practices and environmental stewardship, the company combines cutting-edge formulation expertise, industrial excellence, and artistic vision to help brands bring products to market responsibly and efficiently. Headquartered in Italy and part of the Fareva Group, Chromavis continues to advance the beauty industry through its focus on energy efficiency, refillable and reusable packaging, and sustainable product innovation. For more information, visit chromavis.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com