Chris Stigall Signs Multi-Year Extension with Philadelphia’s AM 990 The Answer

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Chris Stigall has signed a multi-year extension to remain with Philadelphia’s AM 990, The Answer (WNTP) as host of “Philadelphia’s Morning Answer with Chris Stigall”.





Chris Stigall said, “It’s been the highlight of my career to call Philadelphia morning radio my professional home for 12 years now. It’s so gratifying to work with principled, faith-first broadcast partners in Salem Media Group who genuinely respect their audience, their clients, and their broadcasters. Thank you to Salem Media, our sponsors and the smartest audience in all of radio for allowing me the privilege to continue hosting your morning show for years to come. All glory and honor to God!”

Salem Media Group Philadelphia General Manager Lorenzo Caldara added, “Since the day Chris began with Philadelphia’s AM 990 The Answer, he has engaged Philadelphians in intelligent and relevant conversation that has served to entertain and stimulate much thought in the minds of our audience. He has secured such an attentive audience that can’t wait to listen and call in to him every day Monday through Friday.”

In addition to his morning show extension, Chris’ highly successful “Chris Stigall Show” podcast will join the Salem Podcast Network to add to its ever-expanding roster of great content. Stigall joined Salem in 2019 after hosting successful morning shows at Audacy’s WPHT/Philadelphia and Cumulus Media’s KCMO/Kansas City, among others.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Evan D. Masyr



Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



(805) 384-4512



evan@salemmedia.com