Chris Laslovich Joins Blackfoot Communications as Public Affairs Manager

MISSOULA, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#broadbandBlackfoot Communications announced that Chris Laslovich has joined as Public Affairs Manager to increase communications and build relationships with leaders at the local, state and federal levels. Mr. Laslovich most recently served in a Business Development role at Stockman Bank, the Montana-based banking, wealth management and insurance institution.


As Blackfoot continues to expand its fiber network and introduces new residential, small business and enterprise services across Montana and Idaho, the company intends to communicate its impact on the communities and businesses it serves. Mr. Laslovich will meet with business, community and policy leaders to educate and advocate for the company’s funding, policy and outreach positions.

“Since 1954, Blackfoot Communications has focused on connecting people, businesses and communities to more. Chris will represent the impact our company is having with leaders across our state and beyond,” said Jason Williams, Blackfoot Communications chief executive officer. “I am thrilled Chris is joining us to work with local, regional and federal leaders to showcase the outstanding work our team is doing in our communities.”

Since 2016, Blackfoot has been building a multi-state fiber optic network to ensure customers will benefit from a fast, reliable and secure high-speed broadband network, delivering internet, voice and other advanced services for decades to come.

“Growing up in Montana, the Blackfoot team was always appreciated and respected for its commitment to the communities they serve,” said Chris Laslovich, Blackfoot Communications public affairs manager. “As we partner with agencies at the local level and beyond, it’s important to ensure leaders across the spectrum are aware of the impact our network expansion is having. From new jobs to remote schooling to critical infrastructure, Blackfoot continues to invest in moving Montana forward.”

For more information:

  • Blackfoot Communications fiber network: blackfoot.com/fiberiscoming
  • Blackfoot Communications network expansion: blackfootcommunications.com/networkupgrades
  • Blackfoot Communications news: blackfootcommunications.com/news

Contacts

Media relations

Wil Anderson

406-880-5212

news@blackfoot.com

Public affairs

Chris Laslovich

406-541-5877

claslovich@blackfoot.com

