<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Chiplet Summit Helps Chip Designers with Heterogeneous Integration
Business Wire

Chiplet Summit Helps Chip Designers with Heterogeneous Integration

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chiplet Summit Covers the Latest Approaches. The new Chiplet Summit will help designers develop new chips faster and cheaper. The idea of dividing large chips into small units is a powerful approach that allows for drop-in design. However, it also introduces the new stage of heterogeneous integration in which everything must be put back together. The right package must be defined, the various chiplets must be fitted into it correctly, and a new high-speed die-to-die interface must interconnect them. Chiplet Summit will have pre-conference tutorials on packaging, interfaces, and test and integration. Keynotes and sessions will discuss the use of AI, co-optimization, co-package design, FPGA controllers, signal integrity issues, the use of IP, and successful implementations. Chiplets can do a lot, but integrating them can be time-consuming and expensive without the right tools. Chiplet Summit will review what’s available and how to obtain it. It will also have panels on choosing the right methods and optimizing applications, and vendors will show their approaches in the exhibit area.

“Chiplets can do much to increase chip scalability, modularity, and flexibility. But the idea only works if product developers can integrate them quickly and cheaply,“ said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. “Effective integration platforms require many tools. Vendors in all areas must provide a platform and support an ecosystem and open-source efforts to fill the interface and software gaps.”

Chiplet Summit also offers industry-leading keynotes and an expert table session for asking questions in an informal atmosphere. It’s a one-stop shop for designers and managers to learn how to take advantage of an important new chipmaking technology.

Supporting Resources

To obtain a free press registration, contact:

Elizabeth Leventhal, Operations Director

Elizabeth@ChipletSummit.com
+1.760.809.5755

To ask about the program, contact:

Lance Leventhal, Program Chairperson

Lance@ChipletSummit.com
+1.858.756.3327

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit, produced by Semper Technologies, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the rapidly expanding chiplet market. It is the first event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of chiplets in demanding processor, coprocessor, memory, communications, and AI/ML applications.

Contacts

Media and Press Registration Contact
Elizabeth Leventhal

Press@ChipletSummit.com
+1.760.809.5755

Articoli correlati

Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced today that it is scheduled...
Continua a leggere

Amplitude to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast on February 15, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, announced today that it will release its financial...
Continua a leggere

Israeli Mission to the UN, Israel’s National Cyber Directorate and Team8, Host Cyber Security Event at UN

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations, in cooperation with Israel's National Cyber Directorate (INCD)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire