Chiplet Summit Has Successful Debut

Event Is Well-Received by Attendees and Exhibitors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chiplet Summit debuted at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose Hotel on January 24-26, 2023. It focused on using chiplets to make big chips easier and cheaper to design. 520 people registered for the first event to deal exclusively with all aspects of this promising new approach. Keynoters were Applied Materials, proteanTecs, Silicon Catalyst (discussing the US CHIPS Act), Intel, Corigine, and Open Compute Project. The conference also featured pre-conference tutorials on chiplets and the open chiplet economy, and panels on design challenges, breakthroughs, packaging, optimization, viable chiplet markets, and near-term trends. A superpanel moderated by international expert Jan Vardaman focused on successful co-package design. Leading exhibitors and sponsors were Applied Materials, Corigine, Open Compute Project, proteanTecs, Achronix, Adeia, Alphawave Semi, and Ventana Micro Systems. Slides from the sessions and keynotes will be available shortly on the website at no charge.

“Attendees and exhibitors alike found the show to be both useful and enlightening,” reported Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chairperson. He noted that “The event helped educate designers, presented the state-of-the-art, and predicted trends and new opportunities. According to Sobey, “Attendees particularly appreciated the show’s emphasis on bringing together specialists in every aspect of chip development to discuss areas of mutual concern.”

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit showcases the emerging chiplet market. It features the trends and people leading the adoption of chiplets in a wide range of leading-edge devices. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

