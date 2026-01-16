Chiplet Summit Extends Nomination Deadline for 2026 Best of Show Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdvancedPackaging--Chiplet Summit, the premier global event focused on chiplet-based design and integration, has extended the nomination deadline to January 23, 2026, for its inaugural Best of Show Awards, debuting at Chiplet Summit 2026, February 17-19, at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The awards recognize breakthrough technologies advancing chiplet-based design and higher-performance computing. Categories include:

AI Accelerators – Next-generation engines improving AI/ML performance

Packaging and Substrates – Innovations in packaging, power, thermal management, and manufacturing

Connectivity and Interoperability – Technologies enabling seamless multi-die and multi-vendor systems

An independent panel of industry experts will judge entries based on innovation, technical merit, and industry impact. Submissions are open to Chiplet Summit 2026 sponsors and exhibitors, with winners announced live at the event.

Updated deadlines and submission details: https://chipletsummit.com/2026-best-of-show-awards/

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit, a product of Semper Technologies, is a technical conference and trade show that showcases the emerging chiplet market. The event features the innovators and companies using chiplets in designs for processors, memories, communications chips, and AI devices. For more information, visit www.chipletsummit.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR, Inc.

714-832-8716

C: 949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com