Chiplet Summit Announces Pre-Conference Day Schedule

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdvancedPackaging--Chiplet Summit, the biggest chiplet show ever, announces its pre-conference day schedule. It will occur on Tuesday, February 17, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, ahead of the main event taking place February 17-19, at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The pre-conference day helps attendees get current quickly in multiple technologies. It meets the needs of both newcomers seeking a strong general base and veteran chip designers looking for deeper expertise. It also covers emerging topics such as the latest packaging methods, 1000-chiplet systems, the open chiplet economy, and chiplet fusion.

Morning tutorials (8:30 am-noon) focus on basics, interfacing, and packaging:

Chiplet Basics

HBM Interfacing

Advanced Packaging Methods

Introduction to Die-to-Die Interfaces (sponsored by Alphawave Semi)

Deterministic Ethernet (sponsored by Daedaelus)

Afternoon sessions (2:10-6:00 pm) dive into real-world challenges and new topics:

Meeting the 1,000-Chiplet Challenge

Working with Foundries

Applying Die-to-Die Interfaces (sponsored by the UCIe Consortium)

Open Chiplet Economy (sponsored by Open Compute Project)

Chiplet Fusion (sponsored by Daedaelus)

The pre-conference day also features a Superpanel on “The Best Way to Make Chiplets Work Together in Applications.” It closes with the popular beer-pizza expert table session, which offers one-on-one access to industry experts on key subjects.

Summit General Chair Chuck Sobey says, “Our pre-conference day helps attendees who specialize in design, packaging, test, or integration catch up quickly on advances outside their core areas. Meanwhile, newcomers can build a strong base in the entire chiplet design process."

For more information, including registration details and the full conference agenda, visit www.chipletsummit.com.

