Chiplet Summit 2024 Focuses on Accelerating Generative AI

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CS24–Generative AI is today’s biggest technology news, and Chiplet Summit is therefore making it the focus of the 2024 event at the Santa Clara Convention Center on February 6-8. The Tuesday superpanel features leading experts expressing their views on “How Can Chiplets Accelerate Generative AI?”. The Wednesday plenary has Palo Alto Electron CEO Jawad Nasrullah presenting “Developing Chips for Tomorrow: You, Me, and ChatGPT®”. A Thursday session offers an annual update on generative AI applications.


The Summit also offers major company keynotes, tutorials, panels, and paper sessions on subjects ranging from optimization to industry trends. An exhibit hall has key products from industry leaders.

“Chiplet Summit will help designers meet Generative AI’s challenges,” said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. “We invite everyone in the ecosystem to come learn about new technologies, discuss issues face-to-face, and set the direction for the industry.”

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit, produced by Semper Technologies, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the rapidly expanding chiplet market.

To learn more about the Summit, visit https://chipletsummit.com.

