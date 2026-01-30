Chime to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chime® (Nasdaq: CHYM), a leading consumer financial technology company, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on February 25, 2026 after market close. Chime will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be accessible on the Events & Presentations section of Chime’s Investor Relations website at investors.chime.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Chime:

Chime (Nasdaq: CHYM) is a financial technology company founded on the premise that core banking services should be helpful, easy, and free. We offer a broad range of low-cost banking and payments products that address the most critical financial needs of everyday people. Our member-aligned business model has helped millions of people to unlock financial progress™. Member deposits are FDIC-insured through The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC, up to applicable limits1.

1 Chime® is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply.

Investor Relations

ir@chime.com



Media

press@chime.com