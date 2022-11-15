Chicago Trading Company Names New Leader

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Chicago Trading Company (CTC) announced Jonathan M. Grodnick as its next CEO.

Jon has been with CTC for over 20 years, serving in a variety of senior leadership roles. Most recently, Jon served as Chief Investment Officer where he led the firm’s efforts to transform CTC’s core business and provide firm oversight of risk and profitability. Previously, Jon opened and led CTC’s London Office before returning to Chicago to lead CTC’s flagship Index Options Trading business. Jon later served as Global Co-Head of Trading. Jon is a member CTC’s Board of Directors.

Teamwork and collaboration are critical to CTC’s ongoing success, and Jon’s ability to draw out the best in people continually unlocks potential, opportunity, and results. Jon embodies CTC’s values, inspiring the team to do their best work together.

“Joining CTC 23 years ago was one of the best decisions of my life – I’m as excited and proud to be part of this collaborative and driven team today, as I was back then. I am truly humbled and honored to lead CTC in this next phase of our journey together,” said Grodnick.

Daniel Feuser, the current CEO and Board Chair stated, “I have had the privilege of working with Jon for over 20 years. During this time, I’ve witnessed Jon drive business transformation and level up CTC’s culture time and time again. Jon is one of the primary reasons that CTC is such a successful and special firm today. From the Board’s point of view, there is no question that Jon is the best person to lead the next chapter at CTC.” Feuser will remain CTC’s Board Chair.

