Chia Network Establishes Official Singapore Entity and Begins Operations

SINGAPORE & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chia Network, Inc. (“Chia”) founded by Bram Cohen to provide an open-source, public blockchain optimized for real-world adoption, today announced the incorporation and launch of Chia Network subsidiary headquartered in Singapore, Chia Network PTE. LTD. The new office will serve as the primary entity for the company’s operations in Asia.

“ Chia’s workforce is as distributed as the nodes on the Chia blockchain, and Singapore represents an opportunity for us to continue scaling our work globally,” said Gene Hoffman, Director, President and COO, Chia Network. “ We always want to be in a position to support our community and partners, and a presence in Asia will continue to build the global infrastructure necessary to stand behind our work with international partners, multilateral organizations, and governments worldwide.”

As a major financial hub, Singapore offers increased access to the global markets and the broader financial system. The Singapore office is the third official corporate presence for Chia Network, following the North American headquarters and Swiss subsidiary.

About Chia Network

Chia Network built a better blockchain to drive real-world use and application. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia provides a secure, sustainable and regulatory compliant blockchain setting the standard for the infrastructure of digital currency and inclusive access to global, decentralized finance. Through the innovative Proof of Space and Time consensus algorithm, Chia Network’s public, open source blockchain leverages hard drive space to create the first new Nakamoto Consensus since Bitcoin in 2009.

For more information, visit: https://chia.net/

