Chetu Sustains Double-Digit Growth in 2022 Amid New Awards, Partnerships and Service Offerings

SUNRISE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, has announced the details of the company’s growth for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as future projects and partnerships. The company stated that it exceeded $74.48 million in revenue and saw more than 10 percent in growth company-wide.





Entering its 23rd year of operation, Chetu experienced its best financial year on record, generating over $74.48 million in revenue and exceeding double-digit growth for the second year in a row. Aside from a sustained demand for its custom software development services, the company was also able to expand its revenue generation due to its Block of Hours offerings, which allows clients to secure 100-hour blocks of both technical and non-technical support hours.

In line with its revenue announcement, Chetu also shared its plans to further expand its Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, where clients can secure Chetu’s experienced near-shore resources that can help run and manage any of their business processes, functions or tasks. More details on the expanded services are coming soon.

2022 proved to be another good year for Chetu’s continued international expansion, with the company further anchoring itself as a top global software solutions provider. Chetu celebrated additional growth in India with the opening of both a third software delivery center, as well as a newly-renovated Software Skill Development Center in Noida. Domestically in the US, the company also continued expansion in the state of Florida with the opening of a new west coast office just outside Tampa in the city of Brandon.

Chetu received numerous awards and recognitions in 2022, including securing Bronze Stevie Awards for Software Development Company of the Year at both the American and International Business Awards. Additionally, the company also secured its 12th consecutive AICPA accreditation for its exemplary software delivery model.

From a partnership perspective, Chetu was able to secure AWS Select Partner Status in 2022 and is looking forward to partnering with new, leading software providers in 2023, including Odoo – a suite of open source business management apps – and Brightspot – a leading content management solution.

“This has been an incredible year for Chetu, and has truly shown the resiliency and hard work of our incredible team members around the globe,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “I am confident that Chetu’s next chapter of success will take us to new heights and I look forward to what we will achieve in the coming year.”

Outside of its business successes, 2022 saw a continued expansion of Chetu’s philanthropic efforts, with The Chetu Foundation contributing over $10,000 to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts as well as $100,000 being donated to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation for a new Autism Sensory Room, which is set to be completed in 2023.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

