Chetu Opens New Software Skill Development & Training Centre for Technical Graduates

NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new state-of-the-art Skill Development Centre in Noida, India. Located in Sector 63 at its A8 campus, the 6,000 sq. ft. skill development centre offers free skill development training to new technical graduates looking to begin their careers in the software development space.

The newly opened Skill Development Centre includes fully renovated classrooms and lecture rooms that will accommodate over 100 students at a time. With almost 15 dedicated faculty members, the new centre will provide an intensive three-month program that allows students to receive training in various core and cutting-edge technologies and programming languages. These include .NET, PHP, Python, JavaScript, iOS, Android, AWS, Xamarin, DevOps, NetSuite, Embedded C, C/C++, Angular, Node.JS, React.JS, UI/UX, and more.

Since 2011, when Chetu started the program, it has trained more than 900 students for free, with over 500 beginning their careers at Chetu.

“We started Chetu’s Training and Development program to provide world-class software development skill training to all those technical graduates who are eyeing to build an amazing career in the software world,” said Junaid Hanfi, Training and Development — Senior Team Lead at Chetu. “This centre is by far one of the most comprehensive in the industry, and we are excited to continue to train the next generation of software developers and provide top graduates with careers at Chetu.”

Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu, discussed how the training centre serves as a great initiative for building up the pool of talent in the software development industry and a vital pipeline of skilled and talented developers to help meet Chetu’s continued growth.

“Team member development is a crucial part of the success at Chetu because we need to stay ahead of and adapt to the latest technology trends,” Khatri said. “Additionally, developing quality talent is a top priority as demand for software development grows worldwide. We are confident that the opening of this new centre will help Chetu continue to expand and meet the IT and development needs of our growing, global clientele.”

Chetu’s Skill Development Centre is currently accepting applications for future classes, so any interested technical graduates looking to advance their skills and begin their careers can send their resumes to skill@chetu.com.

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning software development and support services provider. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centres located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 171,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and a complimentary Skill Development Centre for the local community, Chetu’s Noida centres also feature modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs further to promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family. For more information and to see current career opportunities, visit www.chetu.com.

