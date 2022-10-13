Cherre Honored in the Most Prestigious Awards in Commercial Real Estate Tech for the Fifth Consecutive Year

CREtech’s Real Estate Tech Awards program recognizes Cherre for its unwavering commitment to empowering customers to drive better decision-making with integrated data

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cherre, the leading data integration and insights platform, today announced that it was selected as a finalist at the Ninth Annual Real Estate Tech Awards (RETAs) in the Mid Market Growth category, presented by CREtech, the world’s leading community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. This is the fifth consecutive year that Cherre has been honored in this awards program, previously receiving RETAs in the Data, AI, Geospatial and Mapping, Information and Intelligence, and Mid Market Growth categories.

This distinction from CREtech comes on the heels of a year of growth and expansion for Cherre. In Q2 alone, as public markets declined amid rising interest rates, Cherre bucked the trend by growing its ARR by 79% and its client count by 78% YoY. Additionally, Cherre’s expanded customer base increased Cherre-powered assets under management (AUM) to $2.9 trillion. Throughout the last year, the Cherre team has also forged several strategic partnerships with notable industry players, most recently including an alliance with Dealpath that enabled the two real estate tech players’ mutual customers to easily connect real-time deal pipeline and portfolio analytics data with public, private and other third-party data for deeper insights. Lastly, Cherre established an international footprint by adding building footprint data for the UK and Canada into CoreConnect.

“We’re excited to add another RETAs recognition to our collection of industry awards,” said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and co-founder of Cherre. “The continued recognition by the RETAs judging panel underscores the impact Cherre’s vision and technology have had on the real estate industry.”

Cherre’s award-winning platform seamlessly connects disparate real estate data, enabling its customers to automate workflows, in addition to building out predictive analytics. With Cherre, customers can evaluate opportunities and trends faster as well as more accurately, while saving millions of dollars within the manual data collection and analytics costs.

In partnership with Colliers, the Real Estate Tech Awards are the leading international awards honoring excellence in commercial real estate tech. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge companies that have played an integral role in advancing tech in the industry throughout the year. Backed by the leading voices and thought leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry, the awards were open to startups or technology companies servicing the industry.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique “single source of truth,” Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining Real Estate. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, adopt, and future proof its businesses. Our streaming, live/virtual events, and consulting platform inspires the next generation of ideas, processes, and people to champion the world’s largest asset class.

