Cherished Sierra Club Cabins Now Available to Book on Hipcamp for Winter

These much-loved cabins and huts—built almost a century ago and maintained by generations of Sierra Club volunteers and members—have long welcomed people into the Sierra Nevada’s wild winter landscapes. After pandemic closures pulled visitors away, listing them on Hipcamp now makes it easier for both longtime fans and new adventurers to return, supporting ongoing stewardship and access.

Centered around Donner Summit and the greater Tahoe region, the properties put guests close to ski areas like Sugar Bowl, Royal Gorge, Boreal, and Donner Ski Ranch, and within easy reach of Palisades Tahoe and Northstar—while also offering access to backcountry terrain, snowshoe routes, and summer hiking along sections of the Pacific Crest Trail.

Access varies by season: in winter, only Clair Tappaan Lodge and Hutchinson Lodge are reachable by car; the backcountry huts require a 4–6 mile hike or ski approach.

Newly listed Sierra Club properties on Hipcamp include:

Clair Tappaan Lodge: A 1930s alpine lodge near Donner Summit, reachable by road year-round, with bunk rooms, a library, communal meals, and direct access to classic snowshoe and cross-country ski trails.

Hutchinson Lodge: The original Sierra ski lodge, built in 1924 from local rock and timber. A drive-in lodge in all seasons, it’s perched above Donner Lake and offers sweeping views and a quiet base for winter hiking, snow play, and group retreats.

Bradley Hut: A high-Sierra backcountry hut, reached via a 4.7 mile hike or ski approach, it’s a favorite among ski tourers planning multi-day trips.

Benson Hut: A historic stone refuge built in 1939 along the Pacific Crest Trail near Anderson Peak. Open to vehicles in summer, and reached by a 5.5-mile hike or ski approach in winter, it’s often used as an overnight stop for advanced backcountry traverses.

Ludlow Hut: A classic backcountry shelter on the Sierra crest, south of Homewood Mountain Resort. Drive-in access in summer gives way to a challenging 5.2-mile ski or snowshoe approach in winter, rewarding experienced travelers with solitude.

Peter Grubb Hut: A popular backcountry hut near Castle Peak, reached via a 3-mile hike or ski approach year round, just off the Pacific Crest Trail.

“These huts and lodges have a storied history with the Sierra Club, and have connected people to the Sierra Nevada mountains for nearly a century,” said Lauren Tackbary, Marketing Director at the Sierra Club. “By making them easier to discover and book, we’re opening the door for more people to experience the magic of the Sierra, while ensuring these historic spaces are preserved for generations to come.”

“So many people simply don’t know these incredible places exist,” said Alyssa Ravasio, Founder & CEO of Hipcamp. “We’re excited to help the Sierra Club bring these cabins to a new generation of winter adventurers by making them easier to find, book, and experience firsthand.”

Campers can explore and book the full Sierra Club collection at: hipca.mp/sierra-club

