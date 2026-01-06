Chemelex Adds Electric Heat Trace Group Ltd.’s SmartTrace Monitoring Platform to its Heat Tracing Portfolio

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chemelex, a global leader in electric thermal and sensing solutions, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of substantially all the assets and ongoing operations of Electric Heat Trace Group Ltd. (EHT Group), headquartered in Ontario, Canada. This strategic move marks an exciting start to the new year and reinforces Chemelex’s commitment to delivering smarter, data-driven solutions for industrial heat trace systems.

EHT Group is a recognized innovator in heat trace management, offering advanced software, integrated controller solutions, wireless communication modules, and comprehensive field services. Its flagship platform, SmartTrace, is a robust solution available in both cloud-based and on-premises deployments that enables predictive maintenance, minimizes downtime, and provides secure remote monitoring—helping customers achieve greater reliability and operational efficiency.

This endeavor will help Chemelex support greater operational efficiencies for our customers through the following:

Enhanced Digital Capabilities: SmartTrace strengthens Chemelex’s software portfolio and complements its next-generation Raychem Elexant controllers and Supervisor software. The platform also allows integration with alternative heat tracing control systems.

SmartTrace strengthens Chemelex’s software portfolio and complements its next-generation controllers and Supervisor software. The platform also allows integration with alternative heat tracing control systems. Greater Customer Value: Combining EHT Group’s expertise with Chemelex’s global reach delivers improved up-time and actionable insights for global clients.

Combining EHT Group’s expertise with Chemelex’s global reach delivers improved up-time and actionable insights for global clients. Customized maintenance: Through integration with Tracer’s Life Cycle Services, customers can optimize the maintenance and operations of their installed heat-tracing systems.

With the transaction now closed, EHT Group employees have officially joined the Chemelex Projects & Services team, bringing their passion for innovation and deep industry expertise to the organization.

“This acquisition marks a bold step forward for Chemelex and sets the tone for an exciting year ahead. Together, we’ll deliver smarter solutions and greater value to our customers.”

— Martin Lee, VP, Projects & Services at Chemelex

For more information, visit http://www.chemelex.com.

About Chemelex

Chemelex is a global leader in electric thermal and sensing solutions, protecting the world’s critical processes, places and people. With over 50 years of innovation and a commitment to excellence, we develop solutions that ensure safety, reliability, and efficiency in diverse environments – from industrial plants and data centers to people’s homes.

Chemelex is a Brookfield company. Chemelex trusted brands include Raychem, Tracer, Pyrotenax, and Nuheat, all enabling the world to move forward with confidence.

Media Contact

Randeep Dosanjh

Marketing Manager, Software & Control and Monitoring Solutions

Chemelex

+1 778-554-9276

randeep.dosanjh@chemelex.com