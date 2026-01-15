Chehalis Welcomes First Xfinity Store

New Storefront Provides Personalized Service and More Convenience for Residents

CHEHALIS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today announced the opening of its first Xfinity Store in Chehalis located in the Twin City Town Center West at 1433 NW Louisiana Ave., Chehalis, WA. The new storefront features an interactive design that provides local residents with a new, convenient location to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services, including Xfinity Mobile, or discuss their business technology needs with a Comcast Business expert.

“Opening this new store allows us to deepen our investment in Chehalis and better serve the people who live and work here,” said Rigo Topete, vice president of sales and marketing for Comcast’s Pacific Northwest Region. “It gives customers a welcoming, local space to connect directly with our team, get answers in real-time, and explore the technology that powers their daily lives—from fast, reliable WiFi and Xfinity Mobile to smart home solutions designed for today’s connected households.”

Explore Innovative Products

Xfinity Stores are designed so consumers can see products in action:

Xfinity Internet : Learn about our multi-gig Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that covers the entire home and super-responsive connections with low lag, all to power streaming, gaming and videoconferencing – simply and seamlessly.

Learn about our multi-gig Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that covers the entire home and super-responsive connections with low lag, all to power streaming, gaming and videoconferencing – simply and seamlessly. Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile : Customers can save up to half on their wireless bill in their first year when they switch. Purchase new mobile phones, devices and accessories, and get exclusive access to speeds up to 1 gigabit per second with WiFi PowerBoost when connected to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country – regardless of home Internet speed.

and Customers can save up to half on their wireless bill in their first year when they switch. Purchase new mobile phones, devices and accessories, and get exclusive access to speeds up to 1 gigabit per second with WiFi PowerBoost when connected to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country – regardless of home Internet speed. NOW : Customers can get instant access to NOW products – quality, reliable low-cost Internet, mobile, and streaming TV products that they can purchase on a prepaid, month-to-month basis with no credit check and no contracts.

: Customers can get instant access to NOW products – quality, reliable low-cost Internet, mobile, and streaming TV products that they can purchase on a prepaid, month-to-month basis with no credit check and no contracts. Xfinity X1 : Explore our video platform – the ultimate entertainment experience – and try the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Explore our video platform – the ultimate entertainment experience – and try the Xfinity Voice Remote. Xfinity Home Solutions : Xfinity Home Solutions give customers peace of mind with the options of self-protection and professional home protection, combining the best of home security and automation into one simple experience.

Xfinity Home Solutions give customers peace of mind with the options of self-protection and professional home protection, combining the best of home security and automation into one simple experience. Comcast Business: Connect with a subject-matter expert to discuss Comcast Business’ full suite of solutions, including fast, reliable connectivity, secure networking solutions, advanced cybersecurity, and a range of managed service options to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

Engage with a Local, Dedicated Team of Experts

Highly trained and knowledgeable sales consultants are available at Xfinity Stores to provide demonstrations and help new and existing customers sign up for services, learn more about their current services and devices, manage accounts, return or acquire equipment, and more.

The Xfinity Store in Chehalis is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. For directions and more information, click here.

