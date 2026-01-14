Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2025, which ended December 31, 2025, on February 9, 2026, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018 or outside the U.S. +1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu. Participants can also access the call using the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

An audio replay will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 23, 2026, by calling 1-844-512-2921 or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671, with Access ID 13758125. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

About Chegg

Chegg is a learning platform helping businesses bring new skills to their workforce and giving lifelong learners and students the skills and confidence to succeed. Focused on the skilling market, which is $40 billion and growing, Chegg offers innovative tools for workplace readiness, professional upskilling, and language learning. Chegg also continues to offer students artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, personalized support. Chegg remains committed to its mission of improving learning outcomes and career opportunities for millions around the world. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

Investor Contact: Tracey Ford, IR@chegg.com



Media Contact: press@chegg.com