Chegg Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Chegg Services revenue grew 9% year-over-year, increasing subscribers to 5.3 million

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

“Our team is doing an excellent job of executing on the current opportunities in front of us, and with the impact of constant upgrades to our user experience we are seeing continued strong conversion rates, as well as a year-over-year increase of over 100 basis points in our Chegg Study and Study Pack retention rate,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President of Chegg, Inc. “We are executing very well on our services strategy, resulting in record high take-rates for our Chegg Study Pack. This bodes very well for future increases in ARPU and the lifetime value of our growing customer base,” Rosensweig added.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total Net Revenues of $194.7 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year

Chegg Services Revenues grew 9% year-over-year to $189.1 million, or 97% of total net revenues, compared to 87% in Q2 2021

Net Income was $7.5 million

Non-GAAP Net Income was $55.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $68.3 million

5.3 million: number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 9% year-over-year

In April 2022, we entered into a partnership with an independent book reseller to transition out of our print textbook library and fulfillment logistics responsibilities, while allowing us to continue offering print textbooks and eTextbooks to students

Total net revenues include revenues from Chegg Services and Required Materials. Chegg Services primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, Chegg Study Pack, Busuu, Mathway, and Thinkful. Required Materials includes print textbooks and eTextbooks.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income to net income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), see the sections of this press release titled, “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Third Quarter 2022

Total Net Revenues in the range of $156 million to $160 million

Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $152 million to $155 million

Gross Margin between 70% and 72%

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $36 million to $38 million

Full Year 2022

Total Net Revenues in the range of $745 million to $770 million

Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $715 million to $740 million

Gross Margin between 73% and 74%

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $225 million to $235 million

Capital Expenditures in the range of $120 million to $130 million

For more information about the use of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of forward-looking net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2022 and full year 2022, see the below sections of the press release titled “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” and “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.”

Prepared Remarks - Dan Rosensweig, CEO Chegg, Inc.

Thank you, Tracey and welcome everyone to our Q2 2022 earnings call. Chegg had a good second quarter, with Chegg Services revenue growing 9% year-over-year, increasing to 5.3 million subscribers for the quarter. Our team is doing an excellent job of executing on the current opportunities in front of us and, with the impact of constant upgrades to our user experience, we are seeing continued strong conversion rates as well as over 100 basis points increase in our Chegg Study and Chegg Study Pack retention rate year-over-year. We are executing very well on our services strategy resulting in record high take-rates for our Chegg Study Pack. This bodes very well for future increases in both ARPU and lifetime value of our growing customer base. Our newer investments, such as Chegg Skills and Busuu, are also starting to scale which is contributing to improvements to our top and bottom lines now and we believe even more so in the future. Given these positive trends, we are moderately raising our guidance for the year which Andy will walk you through.

The last few years have been challenging for higher education ecosystem - with impacts on enrollment, course load, and the overall mental health of both students and faculty. At Chegg, we have always been focused on solving big student pain points and helping improve learning outcomes. We help students master their subjects and better understand their course material, while increasingly providing them with high-quality, skill-based learning opportunities to make them more employable. In doing so, we believe we substantially improve graduation rates and the ROI of their learning journey. The results speak for themselves, as 92% of students reported that Chegg helps them learn their coursework better and 94% say they get better grades when they use Chegg to understand their coursework.

As a learning leader in higher education, Chegg is constantly monitoring our industry particularly through the lens of the student. We are seeing some very interesting new trends in our most recent survey, as the data suggests a significantly higher number of students are taking summer school this year compared to last year. Their reasons are a direct result of the COVID experience, and a significant number of them are taking summer school to accelerate the pace of getting their degree and catch-up on their courses. Our previous studies showed that students were taking fewer and easier courses during the pandemic, so it’s no surprise that this summer they are taking harder classes, specifically subjects in STEM-B. What is also interesting is that we believe students are increasingly thinking about their academic journey as a 12-month endeavor in order to better balance work, course load, and family throughout the year. In fact, 38% of students surveyed are extending college so they can make more money now. They can do this because schools are going increasingly online, making summer school more convenient and accessible. In addition, 85% of summer school students surveyed said they plan to attend or have already enrolled in school for the fall. Historically, higher summer attendance has indicated stronger student enrollment in the fall semester. If these trends continue, it is good for the higher education industry as a whole and Chegg in particular.

For the back-to-school season, our priorities in the US are the continued rollout of Learn with Chegg, our personalization platform, which we believe will expand our TAM to new users and increase our value to existing customers, both of which should improve conversion and retention over time. We are also rolling out the student-facing side of Uversity, significantly expanding the content, courses, and learning tools for students this fall.

As our value to students increases, so does our pricing power. In mid-July, we initiated a very moderate one-dollar price increase in our base Chegg Study service, going from $14.95 to $15.95 for our monthly subscription. All other pricing in the US remains the same. This has been rolled out initially to only new Chegg Study customers, but we will be expanding to include all existing subscribers in October. According to our price tests over the past several months, we expect to see a minimal decrease in conversion while seeing an increased number of students choosing the Chegg Study Pack bundle because the price value relationship is even better.

Our ultimate goal is to have all students subscribe to the Chegg Study Pack, which is why we recently added Uversity content into the bundle making it even more attractive – and valuable – offering. Through Uversity we are adding the content students have specifically been requesting, such as practice tests, quizzes, and study guides, from professors from some of the top universities in the world. And we are providing new content and new formats that we have previously not had on Chegg. Over time, we believe Uversity will expand our TAM in the US and globally in both STEM and non-STEM subjects. We are very excited about the impact Uversity will have on student outcomes as well as the traction we are already seeing from educators, as there are now more than 180,000 pieces of professor developed content on our platform and we have over 6,000 professors who have already been verified to participate, from almost 30 percent of all higher-education institutions in the US. And that number continues to increase. The student benefits are clear, and we are excited to see how faculty are leveraging Uversity as a new distribution channel to educate even more students around the world.

These efforts lead to increased dynamic learning and personalization for our students. And as learning shifts to classes and courses versus textbooks, so does Chegg. The more we personalize the user experience the more we can program individualized learning pathways around their needs, styles, and their preferred learning sources. All of this should improve engagement, retention, and ultimately their learning outcomes.

Outside North America, our goal is to rapidly increase our subscriber base by finding the optimal price-to-conversion relationship in each country, while also ensuring we have high-quality and relevant content that has been localized to serve those needs. Due to our investments in infrastructure, price testing, and payments, Chegg is already serving more than a million students outside of North America. As we grow, we are increasing our focus on some of the biggest near-term opportunities, which include Australia, Turkey, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, India, and Mexico.

Students have made it clear that they need more than just academic support, which is why we are scaling our efforts in Chegg Skills, both direct-to-consumer and through our partnership with Guild. Guild is proving to be an excellent partner and we are experiencing early positive momentum. We continue to increase our catalog where we see the opportunity to meet more learner demand through our direct-to-student offering and through Guild as they expand their customer list. Our programming strategy is to align our courses with the most in-demand skills in the market, and our most popular courses include Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Data Analytics, and Design/UX, with prices ranging between $1,250 and $9,500 per course. Students are having positive experiences with our curriculum, resulting in both strong take-rates and course completion. We are very excited to be working with some of the biggest companies in the world through Guild and we continue to believe that by offering high-quality skills training through employer partnerships, and direct-to-students, Chegg Skills - including Busuu – will be a significant player in a very large market in the future. Like our skills business, language learning is desired by both corporations and students, so our plan is to integrate Busuu into our Skills platform in the coming years.

As our audience expands so do the needs of students. As a result, we have recently launched new, high-quality, content in the categories of financial literacy, career soft skills, and mental health, which you can now find on Chegg and through large distribution channels such as Yahoo! and MSN, helping to extend the Chegg brand. In addition to content, you can expect to see us partner with leaders in these categories with product offerings to our students starting in 2023.

As always, the great work we have accomplished this last quarter would not be possible without our amazing employees. Their tireless work to put students first has, once again, resulted in continued recognition for our teams. Over the past few months, we were proud to win Comparably awards for women, diversity, and our entire leadership team, as well as being named one of Fortune’s Best Places to Work for Millennials. So, I want to celebrate our incredible employees for this recognition.

And with that I will turn it over to Andy.

Prepared Remarks - Andy Brown, CFO Chegg, Inc.

Thanks Dan and good afternoon everyone.

Q2 was another solid quarter for Chegg, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA coming in above the high end of the range, as summer school was stronger than we have experienced historically for reasons Dan mentioned earlier. While this is an encouraging sign, we believe it is prudent to wait and evaluate the fall semester trends before making any material change to our second half guidance.

With that backdrop, let me walk you through the Q2 results.

For Q2, total revenue was $195 million. This was driven by Chegg Services revenue growth of 9% to $189 million, as subscribers grew to 5.3 million during the quarter. Gross margin also came in at the high end of our expectations at 77% resulting in adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% or $68 million.

Looking at the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $1.6 billion of cash and investments. Late in the quarter we announced an increase in our securities buyback authorization by $1 billion, giving us the continued flexibility to buy back either outstanding debt or stock during times of market dislocation, at prices favorable to our shareholders. This is possible as we have a strong balance sheet, and have an operating model with one of the strongest free cash flow margins across the education industry.

Moving on to guidance. Given the strength of our Q2 results we are increasing the mid-point of our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges for the year.

As a result, for 2022 we now expect:

Total revenue to be between $745 and $770 million,

With Chegg Services revenue between $715 and $740 million,

Gross margin between 73% and 74%,

And adjusted EBITDA between $225 and $235 million, or 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.

For Q3 we expect:

Total revenue to be between $156 and $160 million,

With Chegg Services revenue between $152 and $155 million,

Gross margin between 70% and 72%,

And adjusted EBITDA between $36 and $38 million.

In closing, we are operating very well despite concerns about inflation, the economy and challenges in the education industry. We believe we are positioned to emerge even stronger once these headwinds subside, due to our best in class offerings, beloved brand, a strong operating model that generates cash and a best-in-class balance sheet.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to the operator for your questions.

