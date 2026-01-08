CharmHealth and PointClickCare Enable Real-Time Data Exchange Across Post-Acute Care

Bidirectional EHR Integration Connects Post-Acute Care Facilities With Outpatient Providers

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CharmHealth--CharmHealth, a leader in healthcare technology solutions for providers, today announced a new partnership with PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care. The companies now offer bidirectional data exchange through a seamless integration, connecting CharmHealth’s EHR with PointClickCare’s next-generation platform for long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) facilities. This automates the flow of information to ensure accuracy, efficiency and timely collaboration between care settings and practices.

The integration comes as LTPAC facilities continue to struggle with system interoperability, resulting in meaningful gaps in health data exchange with hospitals, clinicians, payers and other care partners — gaps that can hinder timely, coordinated care. Fragmented data between hospitals, post-acute and payers drives rework, delayed authorizations, billing denials, and avoidable readmissions, ultimately impacting patient outcomes. CharmHealth and PointClickCare have stepped up to solve these issues by enabling the instant syncing of data across systems.

“LTPAC providers are at the center of high-risk care transitions but historically have been left out of modern data flows. CharmHealth and PointClickCare are correcting this,” said Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO of CharmHealth. “Our bidirectional integration enables real-time data exchange and simplified workflows with enterprise-grade security for post-acute settings. This reduces administrative burdens and potential errors, cuts authorization delays, and helps keep patients safer and healthier.”

This important integration features:

Automated Patient Data Sync : Eliminates the need for manual data entry. Patient demographics, diagnoses, allergies, medications and insurance details are automatically synced from PointClickCare into CharmHealth, keeping records complete and consistent across platforms.

: Eliminates the need for manual data entry. Patient demographics, diagnoses, allergies, medications and insurance details are automatically synced from PointClickCare into CharmHealth, keeping records complete and consistent across platforms. Instant Chart Notes Flow Back : When providers sign chart notes in CharmHealth, they’re automatically transmitted back to PointClickCare as documents or progress notes. This ensures both teams — outpatient and long-term care — are always aligned on the latest updates.

: When providers sign chart notes in CharmHealth, they’re automatically transmitted back to PointClickCare as documents or progress notes. This ensures both teams — outpatient and long-term care — are always aligned on the latest updates. Enhanced Efficiency and Accuracy : By automating repetitive data-entry tasks, this integration reduces human error, saves valuable administrative time, and keeps providers focused on patient care instead of paperwork.

: By automating repetitive data-entry tasks, this integration reduces human error, saves valuable administrative time, and keeps providers focused on patient care instead of paperwork. Simplified Continuity of Care: With unified patient data and clinical documentation across platforms, the integration bridges care transitions between facilities, improving coordination, transparency and overall quality of care.

By removing barriers to information flow between outpatient providers and long-term care facilities, the integration helps reduce administrative friction while supporting safer, more coordinated patient care.

