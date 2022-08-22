ChargeNet Stations Welcomes Chief Revenue Officer

Sharmila Ravula Brings 15 Years of Renewable Energy Business Expertise to Team

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChargeNetStations—ChargeNet Stations, an electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging station development and software company, announces its new Chief Revenue Officer Sharmila Ravula.

Ravula is an innovative tech leader with more than 20 years’ experience launching and operating renewable energy and Internet of Things businesses. She joins the executive leadership team as the company accelerates its expansion of fast, solar-powered EV charging stations in quick-serve restaurant parking lots.

“Sharmila has expertise in developing new markets, building and leading sales and business development teams, and successfully delivering large, complex solutions in the renewable energy market to Fortune 500 companies and state municipal customers,” said ChargeNet Stations COO Venus Jenkins. “Her expertise with SaaS products means she can quickly translate customer feedback to improve our ever-evolving network of renewable energy charging stations.”

Prior to joining ChargeNet Stations, Ravula held integral roles at Peak Power, AMS and Bosch Energy Storage. She is a civil engineer with a master’s degree in business administration from UC Berkeley and holds ten patents.

Ravula has significant experience with public utilities as well, which is critical when building solar-powered charging stations. While working at Bosch Energy Storage group, Ravula led development of the DC microgrid, which included partnering with multiple agencies and public utilities to fast-track adoption of the DC microgrid solution.

“ChargeNet Stations is a great fit for me because we share goals for electrifying the economy by making EV charging a more accessible, affordable, and available option for all people. We are democratizing EV charging and doing it with a diverse team,” said ChargeNet Stations Chief Revenue Officer Sharmila Ravula.

Her extensive experience in business development, as well as operations, is clearly a match for ChargeNet Stations’ mission to expand rapidly throughout California and across the country. The company is preparing to open its first set of ultra-fast, solar-powered EV charging stations at a South San Francisco Taco Bell. ChargeNet Stations enables restaurants to store renewable energy for fast EV charging and affords restaurant franchisees the capability to save up to 20 percent on energy costs.

Customers get a 212+-mile-plus charge in 10 minutes, or less, for about $20, while enjoying a hot meal. The San Diego-based company is on track to open dozens more stations this year – all at quick-serve restaurants, more than half of which are in underserved communities.

Ravula reports to CEO Tosh Dutt, who co-founded the company along with COO Venus Jenkins and CTO Rebecca Wolkoff.

