Chapman University Senior Sophia Makhail Awarded $2,500 Grant for Armenian Genocide Awareness Donates Award to Upcoming Irvine Memorial

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sophia Makhail, a senior at Chapman University’s Crean College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, has been awarded a $2,500 community impact grant from a local Irvine based company along with their sponsors, chosen through a selective, merit-based review process.

The grant honors students who demonstrate leadership, community engagement, and commitment to human rights education. Sophia was recognized for her leadership in driving community engagement and dialogue around Armenian Genocide awareness.

In recognition of this honor, Sophia has chosen to donate the full grant award to the Orange County Armenian Genocide Memorial, currently under development at the Great Park in Irvine and scheduled for completion in 2028. Titled A Vision of Memory and Hope, the memorial will provide a dedicated space for quiet reflection, remembrance, and connection for future generations.

“The statue of a mother holding her child, once it’s completed, represents how even through the hardest times, we were able to survive and continue moving forward. For me, it shows the strength that’s been passed down through generations and reminds me that we can keep going no matter what. I hope this donation encourages other young people to get involved in causes that matter to them and see the difference they can make,” said Sophia Makhail.

A corporate sponsor praised Sophia’s leadership and character, stating:

“Sophia distinguished herself among an exceptional group of applicants through her thoughtful advocacy, integrity, and dedication to community education. Her decision to donate the grant to a lasting memorial reflects the kind of leadership and service we are proud to support.”

“The image of a mother and child at the heart of this memorial represents survival across generations. Sophia’s support is profoundly meaningful, powerfully mirroring that symbolism — a young person ensuring that the memory, meaning, and moral lessons of this history are protected and carried forward,” said Chair of OC AGM, Dr. Kevork Abazajian.

Upon graduation, Sophia plans to pursue a Master’s degree in Physician Assistant studies and is preparing to apply to leading PA programs, including continuing her education at Chapman University, as well as USC, UCSD and other top programs nationwide. She is committed to completing advanced clinical training with purpose, grounded in compassionate, patient-focused care.

About Orange County Armenian Genocide Memorial

The OC AGMC is a coalition of community leaders dedicated to preserving the memory of the Armenian Genocide through the creation of this memorial. Working in partnership with the City of Irvine and cultural institutions, the Committee is committed to transparency, artistic integrity, and community engagement throughout the building process.

