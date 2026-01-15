Channelwill Rebrands as CWILL, Builds Unified AI-Driven Commerce Platform

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Channelwill, a leading global platform serving over 30,000 eCommerce brands worldwide, today announced its rebrand to CWILL. CWILL is integrating its five products into a single platform where customer data flows across tracking, returns, reviews, email, and support. The company has renamed its core products: ParcelWILL (formerly ParcelPanel), TrustWILL (formerly Trustoo), SendWILL (formerly EcomSend), and SEOWILL (formerly SEOAnt). The rebrand also introduces ChatWILL, an AI-powered customer service tool. The rebrand reflects a broader shift: provide DTC brands with a single connected system, rather than five separate tools, to improve marketing, post-purchase, and retention experiences.

Why the Rebrand

CWILL CEO and founder, Bo Liu, an eCommerce veteran who has worked as both a merchant and a developer, learned a hard lesson: scaling with disconnected tools is costly and doesn’t work. As he added more products to his tech stack, data fragmentation became the bottleneck. Workflows became fragmented across systems, reporting couldn’t stay consistent, and each new integration introduced more complexity than value.

“Without a solid foundation, one can never build a skyscraper, but only a sandcastle,” Bo said.

With this in mind, Bo partnered with Clooney Wang to co-found Channelwill in 2014. Their goal was clear: to build a “Lego-like” SaaS. This meant creating “modular building blocks” that let brands deploy dependable systems and scale with flexibility. Over the past 11 years, the company has expanded its portfolio and global reach, serving more than 30,000 customers worldwide. In 2024, Channelwill facilitated over $162 billion USD in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for its merchants. By 2025, this figure nearly doubled as product adoption accelerated globally.

However, the parent brand's presence remained limited. Product names did not clearly signal that they belonged to one ecosystem, despite Channelwill's efforts.

“Looking back, we were building separate websites and brand systems for our products. That was both resource-intensive and confusing for customers,” said Steve Yang, COO of CWILL.“ The ideal relationship between Channelwill and products in its portfolio should have been a hub-and-spoke model. That’s why a fundamental change was inevitable.”

Introducing CWILL’s New Identity

“CWILL is more than a shortened name,” said Bo. “It carries the intent behind what we are building, and its meaning is layered.”

Bo explained that “WILL” represents the future, determination, and endless possibilities. The letter "C" preserves the meaning of "Channel" while also standing for “Centralized,” “Connected,” “Customer-First,” and “Commerce.” Together, CWILL clearly reflects the company’s long-term goal: to build a centralized platform where products work together proactively, make data-driven decisions, and own the process rather than passively waiting for commands.

CWILL’s new visual identity embodies this vision through the Möbius strip, a symbol of continuity, infinite potential, and seamless connection. The refreshed design system extends across CWILL’s five product solutions. Each product shares a consistent visual language, with distinct color accents that make it easy to recognize.

The new identity is now live on CWILL.com, where an updated typeface and refreshed design reinforce the brand’s emphasis on connection and its AI-driven, proactive approach to eCommerce.

An Ecosystem Built for the Future of eCommerce

The CWILL platform features five products:

ParcelWILL (formerly ParcelPanel): A post-purchase solution for order tracking, returns, and shipping protection that turns a traditional cost center into a driver of repeat purchases and customer loyalty.

A post-purchase solution for order tracking, returns, and shipping protection that turns a traditional cost center into a driver of repeat purchases and customer loyalty. TrustWILL (formerly Trustoo): A retention solution that converts product reviews, VIP relationships, and word-of-mouth referrals into measurable uplift, helping brands boost conversion rates.

A retention solution that converts product reviews, VIP relationships, and word-of-mouth referrals into measurable uplift, helping brands boost conversion rates. SendWILL (formerly EcomSend): An email marketing tool that delivers hyper-personalized messages triggered by real-time tracking, loyalty status, and other signals to improve engagement.

An email marketing tool that delivers hyper-personalized messages triggered by real-time tracking, loyalty status, and other signals to improve engagement. ChatWILL: An AI customer-service assistant that uses order and fulfillment data to act proactively, before they escalate into support tickets.

An AI customer-service assistant that uses order and fulfillment data to act proactively, before they escalate into support tickets. SEOWILL (formerly SEOAnt): A content and search optimization engine that improves brands and product discoverability across both traditional search and AI-driven channels to maximize ROI.

“This is not just about changing brand names and visuals. We want to create smoother shopping experiences and a better future for DTC brands worldwide,” Bo emphasized. “Real growth comes from products working together, and we’re determined to build that for our customers.”

About CWILL

Founded in 2014, CWILL (formerly Channelwill) is a North Carolina–based eCommerce growth platform for global DTC brands. Its unified product suite includes ParcelWILL, TrustWILL, SendWILL, ChatWILL, and SEOWILL. Together, these tools centralize data and workflows to simplify acquisition, post-purchase, and retention, helping brands scale sustainably. For more information, visit cwill.com.

