Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit 2026 Announces CEO Track Delivering Executive Strategies for Growth, Leadership and Long-Term Business Value

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CPExpo--Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit 2026 today announced a new CEO Track, a premium content series designed exclusively for technology advisors, agent leaders and C-suite executives seeking advanced leadership insight and strategic foresight in the evolving technology services channel. Industry leader Bana Qashu Young, Managing Partner & Founder of BanaTech Consulting is serving as the CEO Track Chair. She will be moderating the interactive discussions with the tech advisor CEOs during four scheduled sessions that anchor the Tech Advisor Education content.

The CEO Track will take place as part of Channel Partners Conference & Expo scheduled for April 13 – 16 at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, bringing senior industry leaders together for high-impact discussions, peer-to-peer learning and actionable business strategies.

Programmed to address the unique challenges facing today’s channel leaders, the CEO Track delivers executive-level perspective focused on leading with confidence, accelerating growth, optimizing financial performance and planning for sustained success. Sessions are organized around four core strategic areas: market expansion and strategic growth, building high-performance sales teams, financial management in complex environments, and continuity and succession planning for lasting value.

Among the senior executive leaders speaking on the TA CEO Track are:

“TA CEOs are facing a level of change that demands a different kind of leadership. Client expectations, vendor consolidation, AI disruption, and pressure on margins are all hitting at once. What leaders need now is perspective from peers who are navigating this same reality. That’s why we built the TA CEO Track. If you’re responsible for steering a TA organization into 2026, this is the conversation you cannot miss,” said Qashu Young.

Notable CEO Track sessions for 2026 include:

Strategic Growth & Market Expansion — Examine where new opportunities are emerging across the channel and how to expand intelligently without overextension.

— Examine where new opportunities are emerging across the channel and how to expand intelligently without overextension. Building High-Performance Sales Teams in the Channel — CEOs and senior leaders discuss best practices for recruiting, motivating and retaining top sales talent with modern compensation models, performance metrics and sales-enablement tools.

— CEOs and senior leaders discuss best practices for recruiting, motivating and retaining top sales talent with modern compensation models, performance metrics and sales-enablement tools. Financial Management for Channel Leaders — Practical guidance on protecting margins, making prudent investments and managing complexity while sustaining momentum in a competitive environment.

— Practical guidance on protecting margins, making prudent investments and managing complexity while sustaining momentum in a competitive environment. Continuity & Succession Planning — Strategic discussions on planning leadership transitions that protect enterprise strength today and well into the future.

“The CEO Track represents an important evolution in Channel Partners Conference & Expo content experience,” said Robert Demarzo, Senior Conference Director, Channel Events Informa. “By offering peer-driven, real-world leadership insight from top executives, this program equips senior leaders to navigate complexity, scale effectively and build long-term value in their organizations.”

The 2026 program will continue to build momentum with additional keynote announcements, perspectives from more than 150 expert speakers, hands-on access to 350+ exhibitors and curated sessions focused on driving meaningful innovation across the channel.

