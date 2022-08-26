ChainRaise Entrepreneurs Create Unique Crowdfunding Bridge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChainRaise is proud to announce the launch of their unique capital raising platform designed to provide an innovative solution for those wanting to invest in the equity of Web3.0, and blockchain, as well as real estate, technology, and other startup businesses in one environment. It also connects those individuals with likeminded entrepreneurs in the potential next big thing.





Founded by entrepreneurs Corey Goodlander and Jake Matykiewicz in 2021, ChainRaise is built on a model designed to provide investment opportunities to adults worldwide through crowdfunding and taking it to the next level by working towards liquidity availability via the blockchain. Their belief is that crowdfunding is the bridge for legal and compliant capital raising for the new Web 3.0 economy.

CEO and co-founder Corey Goodlander says, “We are proud to provide investment opportunities in the companies innovating for tomorrow. The retail investor is often locked out of private capital markets where huge returns can be generated. ChainRaise works for, and with, the everyday person to bring them companies who are innovative new technology.”

The goal of ChainRaise is to connect any type of investor to a diverse range of investment opportunities and give entrepreneurs the opportunity to tell and sell their story. All projects go through a compliant screening process, including background checks and audited financial statements. ChainRaise also provides crowdfunding solutions for Reg A+ and D offerings.

For entrepreneurs, the goal is to provide a platform to automating parts of the capital raise process, grow the pool of investors and build aligned interests with their biggest supporters and clients. ChainRaise executes this in one easy portal.

Millions of people around the world have benefited from crowdfunding opportunities. With ChainRaise, individuals have the potential in creating a diversified portfolio. ChainRaise is launching with a portfolio of partners that are supportive of their mission.

About ChainRaise

ChainRaise is a premier capital raising platform, connecting qualified investors 18 years or older worldwide with progressive companies. Co-founded in 2021 in Miami, Florida, by Corey Goodlander and Jake Matykiewicz, ChainRaise is committed to revolutionizing the ways startups are funded and helping investors and entrepreneurs achieve great access to investments.

For additional information go to chainraise.io

Contacts

Barbara Carrera Holland



CH Media



602.810.1924



chmedia@cox.net